BANNED BOOKS WEEK
Sept. 22-28
The library celebrates everyone’s right to choose what they read and view.
LIBRARY CATALOG UPGRADE
Important dates to know
The Library Catalog is getting a new look. The upgrade will begin Friday, Sept. 20, in the evening after the library closes. The catalog is scheduled to be available beginning Monday morning. There will be no access to the catalog, either in the library or remotely, during the actual upgrade.
The library will be open Saturday, Sept. 21. However, please be sure to have your library card with you. Unfortunately, we will be unable to issue any new or update existing library cards that day. We will be able to check out items, however the catalog including searching for titles or renewing will be unavailable and no holds can be placed at that time.
Please check the library website for any possible schedule changes.
HAVING EFFECTIVE CONVERSATIONS ABOUT RACE
Thursday, Sept. 19, 6 p.m.
Learn more about racism and how to speak up about it. First session of a four-part series. Presented by the local chapter of Showing Up for Racial Justice and are based on Dr. David Campt’s “The White Ally Toolkit Workbook.” Each session stands on its own, attend one or more of these evenings. To preregister call 802-846-4140 or email info@southburlingtonvt.gov. For more information, contact surj-btv@googlegroups.com.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE
Friday, Sept. 20 & 27, 12 p.m.
Practice speaking English and make new friends in this ongoing ESL discussion group facilitated by Tricia Griffith.
CUTTING THE CORD
Monday, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m.
Thinking about cutting your cable to start streaming? Join us as we discuss alternatives to traditional cable, compare streaming services and talk television technology.
UNDERSTANDING ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6 p.m.
Dr. Walt Gundel will offer a dynamic presentation on Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, stages, risk factors, research, FDA-approved treatments and more. There will be time for questions following the lecture. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont.
KNITTERS GROUP
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.
All skill levels welcome.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING
Thursday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m.
At Wheeler House. Join the Friends to help support the South Burlington Public Library to provide high quality programs and services for adults and children. Open to the public.
EVENING BOOK DISCUSSION SERIES
Thursday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m.
Join us as we discuss “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan. Books are available to borrow at the library. October 24: “How to Be a Good Creature” by Sy Montgomery.
COMPOSTING WORKSHOP
Monday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m.
Join us with Lauren Layn from Chittenden Solid Waste District for a workshop that focuses on keeping organic materials - like food scraps and other food waste - out of the landfill, which will be required for all Vermonters by 2020.
CHILDREN
SNAKES AT THE LIBRARY
Monday, Sept. 23, 4:30 p.m.
Join us for a live exotic animal encounter of snakes galore. Five pythons will party at the library with handler Kevin Clarkson from 802 Reptiles. Learn about these fascinating creatures up close! Limited space. Please pre-register. For ages 3 and up with an adult.
TODDLER TIME
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 10:30 a.m.
A 20-30 minute musical and interactive story time for crawlers and toddlers up to age 3 with an adult. Stories, puppets, songs, fingerplays and simple crafts with time for socializing.
BABY TIME
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m.
A gentle, interactive story time geared to non-mobile infants and their caregivers. Stories, songs, sensory activities and literacy tips for caregivers with time for socializing.
SATURDAY PRESCHOOL STORYTIME
Saturday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m.
Join us for our monthly story time for preschoolers and their families. Listen to stories, sing some songs and make a craft to extend the theme. Books will be chosen for a preschool audience.
