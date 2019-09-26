COMMUNITY
BURLINGTON
NAMI Vermont MINDWalk
Sept. 28: 12 p.m. Shine a light on mental illness at the 13th annual MINDWalk beginning at the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Burlington. Peers, families, friends and organizations from all over the state will gather for this outreach event to raise funds to support NAMI Vermont’s free programming and to raise awareness and stomp out the stigma surrounding mental illness. Register or donate at namivt.org/walk.
Green Mountain Animal Defenders
Walk for All Animals
Sept. 28 (rain date Sept. 29): 10 a.m. registration. City Hall, Church Street. 11 a.m. Ninth annual walk begins: “Working to protect the well-being of all animals.” Friendly, leashed dogs and animal-themed costumes welcome. $5 registration; 12 and under free. bit.ly/gmadwalk2019.
International Coffee Day
Food 4 Farmers & Grounds for Health
Sept. 29: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free coffee tasting. Samples, local nonprofits, make a coffee blend gift bag activity for children, coffee quiz, etc. Nicole Bouffard, 802-431-6222, extension 705. Top of the block, Church Street Marketplace
ESSEX JUNCTION
Girls on the Run Vermont
The Sneaker Soirée
Sept. 28: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Silent auction, mystery game, wine pull, wish wall, refreshments, DJ Love Doctor, photobooth. The Essex Resort, 70 Essex Way. gotrvt.org/benefit.
Chase Away K9 Cancer
Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk
Oct. 6: Register at runsigunup.com/ChaseAway5K until Oct. 4: $25. At the event: $30. A grassroots fundraising campaign that raises money for canine cancer research and awareness. Pet Food Warehouse’s third annual Wag It Forward event. Attracts between 250 and 300 participants (and dogs). Includes pet and family friendly fun run or walk. Raffle drawing. Goodie bags and event tees until they run out.
RICHMOND
Richmond Congregational Church
Chicken Pie Supper
Oct. 2: 4:30 to 8 p.m. 72nd annual. 20 Church St. Adults $12 advance, $13 at door. Age 5 to 12: $6. Up to age 4: free. Take-outs: $12 in advance, $13 at door. 434-2053 (credit or debit card). rccucc.org/events/annual-chicken-pie-supper
Lake Champlain Salmon Festival
International Year of the Salmon
Oct. 5: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. History and restoration of Atlantic salmon in Lake Champlain and Winooski River. See live salmon on display. Richmond Volunteers Green. Talks and film screenings: Community Room, Richmond Community Library, 201 Bridge St., 434-3036, richmondfreelibraryvt.org.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
South Burlington Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction/Dinner
Sept. 27: 6 to 10 p.m. Location TBA. Tickets must be purchased in advance: alumdev@sbschools.net.
Chamberlin Elementary School
Annual Harvest Festival
Sept. 28: 1 to 3 p.m. Join classmates and the community, rain or shine, for an afternoon of free activities hosted by Chamberlin’s PTO. Free refreshments, popcorn, maple snow-cones, carnival games, prizes, three bounce houses, face painting, photo booth and more. Raises funds for enrichment programs like field trips and author visits. Raffle of prizes from local businesses. Chamberlin School, 262 White St.
25th Annual Ski & Board Swap
South Burlington High School
Sept. 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. First sale of the season! Convert gently used ski and snowboard equipment into cash (sorry, no helmets). Drop off used items Friday, Sept. 27, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Find Nordic and alpine skis, snowboards, new and used kids’ equipment, ski apparel and winter clothes. Must pick up unsold items Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-noon.
South Burlington Fire Department
Fire Prevention Day
Oct. 5: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EMS education: plan and practice your escape, free lunch, child seat safety inspections. State of Vermont Fire Safety Trailer. Station 1, 575 Dorset St. firepreventionweek.org.
8th Annual Cannon 5K Walk/Run
Oct. 12: 9 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start. Suggested donation $5 per person. Wear a green or superhero costume in honor of beloved science teacher George Cannon. All proceeds benefit the Cannon Memorial Scholarship Fund. Activities for children. Dogs on leash welcome. SB Alumni Office, 802-652-7548.
Country Park Autumn Craft Fair
Oct. 19: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Handmade ornaments, lighted bottles, dolls, knitted and crocheted items, raffle prize, baked goods, etc. Free parking and admittance. Proceeds help fund events for community elders. Country Park Apartments, 635 Hinesburg Road. Anne Duplin, 802-522-3755, duplinvt@hotmail.com.
FILM
BURLINGTON
Vermont International Film Festival
Sept. 26: 5:45 p.m. Doors open. Arwen Curry, “The Worlds of Ursula K Le Guin.” Champlain College, Alumni Auditorium, 375 Maple St. 802-660-2600.
Oct. 6: 4 p.m. Sunday Best series. “For Sama,” 94-min. documentary directed by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts. Followed by Q&A moderated by Eric Ford, Director of Programs at Vermont PBS, with former US Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford. Free with suggested $5 donation at the door. Main St. Landing Film House, 60 Lake St. 3rd floor. 802-260-2600. vtiff.org.
“No Easy Mile”
Oct. 2: 7 to 10 p.m. Debut screening and documentary Q&A. Film follows Vermonter Phil LaCroix, an auto mechanic and ultra-runner, who lost seven friends to opioid addiction in Vermont over the course of three years. Grief stricken but determined to act, he launched Enough Is Enough. His goal: run all 273 miles of the Long Trail in ten days or less and raise $50,000 for sober housing in Vermont. $10. All proceeds benefit Enough is Enough. Arts Riot, 400 Pine St.
MEETINGS & CONFERENCES
BURLINGTON
Mother Up! Burlington
Third Thursday of the month. 6-7:30 p.m. Mother Up!: Families Rise Up for Climate Action is a project of 350VT bringing together families to talk about the tough realities of climate change and to participate in the transition to a healthier and safer world. Meeting location rotates to different homes. motherupbtv@350vt.org.
Champlain Valley Prostate Cancer Support Group
Every second Tuesday of month. 6-7:30 p.m. General discussion and sharing among survivors, those beginning or rejoining the battle, wives, partners, etc. Mary L. Guyette RN, MS, ACNS-BC, 274-4990, vmary@aol.com. Hope Lodge, 237 East Ave.
NAMI Support Group
Thursdays: 3 p.m. The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosts a free 90-minute recovery support group, facilitated by trained NAMI peers living in recovery, for people living with mental illness where people learn from one another’s experiences, share coping strategies, and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. Free. namivt.org. Saint Paul’s Cathedral, 2 Cherry St.
COLCHESTER
AMVETS Vermont Post 1
Second Monday: 6:30 p.m.. Open to all veterans, National Guard and Reservists. John Kehoe, 796-3098, amvetsvt@gmail.com. American Legion Post, 3650 Roosevelt Highway.
ESSEX JUNCTION
Champlain Valley Quilt Guild of Vermont
Open to new and accomplished quilters; bring a friend. First Tuesday of month, except July. Workshop on Wednesday. Guests $10; annual membership $35. Holy Family Parish Hall, 30 Lincoln St. cvqgvt.org.
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Group
Starting Oct., group meets every fourth Tuesday of the month. 10-11:30 a.m. Light refreshments. Free respite care while caregivers attend the support group. Info: Dawn Plante, 863-6631, rdplante@comcast.net. The Residence at Quarry Hill, 465 Quarry Hill Road.
Brain Injury Conference
Oct. 8: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 31st annual. Keynote speaker survivor and author, Amy Zellmer; “Life Lessons Learned from a TBI.” Take part in her #NotInvisible campaign. 11 sessions; specialized tracks for survivors, families, professionals; special topics; Governor’s Awards Ceremony. Lunch included. Exhibitors, silent auction. DoubleTree by Hilton, 870 Williston Rd. Register: biavt.org.
MUSEUMS
BURLINGTON
Fleming Museum
University of Vermont
Sept. 27: “Resist! Insist! Persist!” opens. 4:30 p.m. pre-opening curatorial tours (replacing canceled Sabra Field talk). 5:30 to 7 p.m. Fall 2019 Opening Reception. Cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, music.
Oct. 3: 5:30 p.m. Artist’s Talk: John Edmonds; “Be Strong and Do Not Betray Your Soul” exhibition. American artist and photographer.
Check web for hours. $3 students/seniors, $5 adults, $10 family; under 6 free.
61 Colchester Ave. uvm.edu/~fleming.
MUSIC
BURLINGTON
Young Tradition Vermont
Oct. 3: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Join Gerry O’Conner and Kevin McElroy for a memorable evening of Irish traditional music, and wit at the Burlington Violin Shop. 23 Church St. $20 suggested donation.
SHELBURNE
St. Catherine of Sienna Church
Concert by Dr. William Tortolano
Sept. 29: 3 p.m. The historic pipe organ at St. Catherine of Siena Church will be the centerpiece of a concert by Dr. William Tortolano, professor emeritus, St. Michael’s College. The Vermont Gregorian Chant Schola; St. Michael’s College student actor Caleb Roman; Shakespearian readings by William Walton; Vermont composed hymns. Free.
72 Church St.
OUTDOORS
VERMONT
Green Mountain Club
Hike Outings
Contact hike leader for meetup time and location. gmcburlington.org.
Oct. 6: Mt. Lincoln via Lincoln Gap - Climb Mount Abe, continue to Mt. Lincoln, and return. Moderate hike. Moderate pace. 6.8 miles. 1800’ elevation gain. Leader: Jonathan Breen, ghostman2651@gmail.com, 318-8104.
TALKS
SOUTH BURLINGTON
Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE) Fall Speaker Series
Sept. 27: 2 to 3 p.m. “Migration, Money and Memory: The Importance of Global Cities in the World Economy – from London and New York to Delhi and Dubai.” Pablo Bose, Associate Professor of Geography, Director of Global and Regional Studies Program, University of Vermont.
Oct. 4: 2 to 3 p.m. “Reading Lincoln in the Age of Trump: Presidents and Political Communication” - Leslie Butler, Associate Professor of History, Dartmouth College. Coffee hour from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.
Nondenominational, nonprofit. $5 at door, $45 membership (free admission to series). Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St. eeevermont.org; Dorothy Lovering, 802-658-6554, vtodyssey@comcast.net.
Faith United Methodist Church
Book Group: “This I Believe”
Sundays to May 14: 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Based on Jay Allison’s “This I Believe.” Reading and discussing one essay each week. 899 Dorset St. Paula Blanchett, 735-3487, pablanchett@usa.com; faithsbvt.org.
