The huge 16th Annual KidSafe Community Yard Sale is a summer sizzler, boasting 250-plus tables and a full arena of items, collectibles and fabulous finds for the whole family. Kids pick out a free book. CHAMP visits Saturday, Aug. 10, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $1 suggested donation. Shop the sale Aug 10, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, and Sunday, Aug 11, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., reopening at 1 to 3 p.m. for deep discounts at Champlain Valley Expo, Robert E. Miller Centre, 105 Pearl St., Essex Jct. KidSafe Collaborative of Chittenden County is a partnership of over 30 agencies, organizations and individuals working together to prevent and address child abuse and neglect in the community. kidsafevt.org.
