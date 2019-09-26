More than 200 people are expected to attend the 10th Champlain Valley Buddy Walk, Sept. 29, noon to 3 p.m., Battery Park, Burlington, one of 250 walks across the country this fall to raise awareness and funds for programs that benefit people with Down Syndrome and their families. Rain or shine. On-site registration begins at noon and the one-mile walk at 1 p.m. Refreshments and ice cream. “Be a Buddy” and join the Buddy Walk. All welcome. $8 per person, with the maximum registration cost of $30 for a family. Donations welcome. cvdsg.org.
