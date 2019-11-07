Chittenden County Historical Society presents filmmaker, author and society member James R. “Jim” Jones and his a colorful and meticulously researched PowerPoint program on the life and times of Lake Champlain navigation, the “Grand Canyon of the East,” Adirondack hotels and industry, two railroads- KAC & LC and D & H and the region’s highway development on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Bobbin Mill Community Room, 234 South Champlain St., Burlington.
The colorful 5.6-mile Keeseville, Ausable Chasm and Lake Champlain Railroad hauled several U.S. Presidents, was featured in silent film era serials and moved heavy granite cornerstones for famous landmarks from 1890 to 1924. For a time, nearly 50,000 annual passengers rode its standard-gauge rails over a spectacular 158-foot-high cantilever bridge above Ausable Chasm. Join the historical society for a memorable journey from Burlington, Vermont’s waterfront, across the lake, to New York’s Ausable River Valley. Free. For more information: Ann Gray, grayann8@aol.com or 878-4088.
