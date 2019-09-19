The Walk to Defeat ALS 

The Northern New England Chapter of the ALS Association hosts their annual event to unite and fundraise for those living with ALS Sept. 21, 9 a.m. at UVM Dudley H. Davis Center, 590 Main St., Burlington. Each year, fundraising through the walk drives bold and urgent innovation as participants march together toward a cure for ALS. Registration begins at 9 a.m., ceremony follows at 10 a.m. Walk begins at 10:30 a.m. Barbecue after walk. Register and/or volunteer: alsanne.org.
