The school year at Chamberlin School has begun in a tasty and healthy fashion. Students, who returned to find their school gardens replete with corn, tomatoes and other garden vegetables, had the honor of harvesting the bounty for their school’s salad bar. Students also prepared vegetables to create and sample a garden stir fry.
Holly Rouelle, principal at Chamberlin School, noted that the harvest is due to the work last spring when the school gardens were renovated.
Garden beds were repaired, new beds built and the overall gardening space expanded.
So far this year, all Chamberlin classes have had their first Farm to School lesson, learning about the plants in the garden, including a “Three Sisters” garden with corn, beans and pumpkins.
“Special thanks to Chamberlin parent Ryan Roberge, Chamberlin behavior coach Lisa Rundle, Green Mountain Compost, Vibrant Church and Common Roots,” said Rouelle. “All of their work this spring and summer supports our gardening program.”
