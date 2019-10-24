The South Burlington School District is growing, but not as rapidly as previously believed.
In a Sept. 5 “Message from the School Board” column in The Other Paper, school enrollment in grades k-12 reportedly grew 5.2 % between academic years 2018-19 and 2019-20. But the district has determined those original numbers are inaccurate, with growth at 0.7%.
In September, the district provided School Board Chair Elizabeth Fitzgerald, who wrote the column, with enrollment data that listed total k-12 student enrollment as 2,523 students, which was a 5.2% increase over district enrollment totals from 2018-19. But that count “erroneously included out-of-district students at all grade levels,” according to a Sept. 27 memo from superintendent David Young to the school board. Out-of-district students include students who are part of the South Burlington School District but do not attend school on district grounds. According to Young, these students are served by other facilities that can better meet their needs. The district’s true k-12 enrollment for 2019-20 was 2,493 students – a 0.7% increase over 2018-19 enrollment, as of an Oct. 1 study.
Enrollment data for the 2018-19 school year was also erroneously reported as 2,389 students, with the actual enrollment totaling 2,475 students, as of an Oct. 1 study. That error was attributed to a “transposition in the table” given to Fitzgerald that was used in the school board column, Young wrote. District Data Analyst Jon Katz said it was a result of including some of the district’s pre-k students in the current enrollment numbers when pre-k students were not included in the previous year’s enrollment.
“It wasn’t any fault of Elizabeth’s,” Young told The Other Paper. “What you saw … was our mistake.”
Fitzgerald said she considered running a correction in The Other Paper but with the correct data made publicly available in Master Planning and Visioning documents, as well as the Oct. 2 board meeting packet, she felt it was not necessary. Plus, she said, her column more greatly emphasized district priorities than numbers.
“The tone of my article was more around priorities versus specific numbers,” Fitzgerald said.
But she added that she’d be open to running a correction in The Other Paper and would discuss the matter with Young.
In a phone conversation, Young told The Other Paper that he would be willing to run a correction in the paper. He said the district hadn’t previously run one because they know The Other Paper follows board meetings and assumed the paper would run its own article. (An ad from the district regarding the correction appears on page 5.
“In retrospect, we could reach out and say, ‘Hey the stuff we gave you was wrong,’” he said.
Young added that numbers can change from one day to the next.
“Enrollment moves around a lot so that’s another reason for inaccuracy,” he said, noting it is accurate to say that school enrollment is growing.
“We’re continuing to grow but not at the same rate that we had reported,” Young said.
In the Sept. 27 memo, made publicly available in the board’s Oct. 2 meeting packet, Young told the board that the 0.7% enrollment increase this year over last tracked with the trend identified by demographers.
“This rate of increase is more consistent with the growth predicted by CropperGIS/McKibben Demographics in their April 2019 report,” he wrote.
Enrollment predictions
That report predicts an average annual enrollment increase of 1.2% in the district over the next five years, and an average annual increase of 0.7% for the five years thereafter. The demographers used demographic rates that can impact all grades, like in-migration and emigration rates, instead of solely looking at the local birth rate, which adds to early education enrollment, Young wrote.
“Within the next five to 10 years, the predictions suggest that these increased enrollments will be apparent in all grade levels in the district, adding as many as 246 students to the total enrollment by the end of 10 years compared to today’s enrollment,” Young wrote in the Sept. 27 memo.
This year over last, the elementary schools saw an increase in enrollment, while the middle and high schools saw a decrease in students. Chamberlin School grew 2.9%, Rick Marcotte Central School grew 4.8% and Orchard School grew 6.8% over the prior year.
At the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, enrollment decreased 1.6% – nine students– due to a small incoming sixth grade class as compared to the previous year. According to the memo, grades seven and eight added students to their cohorts.
The high school saw an enrollment decline of 2.3% – 22 students –, which Young attributed to “a freshman class that was 10 students smaller than the four that preceded it.” Additionally, each cohort lost some students after last year, he said.
“Looking to next year, the freshman class is expected to be 10 to 20 students larger than the largest freshman class in the last four years,” Young wrote, adding that estimate was based off an examination of the incoming cohort and the demographer’s projections.
Enrollment growth has been part of the district’s reasoning for a joint middle/high school with a physical education and athletic center proposal. According to Master Planning and Visioning documents and based on the Vermont Department of Education’s square-feet-per-student guidelines, South Burlington High School is over capacity. The school is suitable for 880 students but has over 919 students – including residential and tuition students – as of an Oct. 1 enrollment study.
The Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School is suitable for 575 students, according to the Master Planning and Visioning documents, and was just under that total with 564 students. As of an April 11 forum, demographers projected the high school will reach 1,045 students over the next 10 years and the middle school will reach 750 students in the same time frame.
