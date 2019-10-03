A tentative agreement was reached between the South Burlington Educators’ Association and the school board during a session Sept. 24. The tentative agreement comes exactly one year after contract negotiations began on Sept. 24, 2018.
“Any deal like this involves compromise,” Association President Noah Everitt told The Other Paper this morning. “It’s neither all good or all bad, but that’s what makes it a compromise.”
School Board Chair Elizabeth Fitzgerald responded to an inquiry by The Other Paper after the mediation session as follows:
“The school board and the teacher’s union reached an agreement today for the 2019-20 school year, thereby ending impasse,” Fitzgerald wrote. “Both parties need to ratify terms and I believe the Board will warn this for action at its Oct. 2 meeting.”
The ratification was on the board’s Oct. 2 agenda, but results of the meeting were not available at press time.
Fitzgerald said the board was very happy both sides reached a tentative agreement.
“The board is delighted that mediation resulted in a tentative agreement, which included significant concessions by the union, as recommended in the fact finding report, and ended months of protracted negotiations,” she said.
The tentative agreement follows an impasse that was declared on March 20, and months of mediated negotiations. Back in March, school board member Bridget Burkhardt said the two parties were still “pretty far apart” on salary and health care benefits.
Since then, a fact finding report was issued and the Association accepted it, but the report had not yet been accepted by the school board when the tentative agreement was reached.
While Everitt said the board and the union will not share details of the agreement before it is ratified by the Association membership, he said the union was expected to vote on Sept. 25.
“We’re really happy and proud at this point that both parties were able to come together and reach an agreement without disruption to the school year,” he said.
The union and board have not ratified a contract without disruption to the school year in three contract negotiation cycles, Everitt said. Most recently, in 2017, the Association membership voted to strike after negotiations with the district stalled and the board imposed working conditions. A deal was reached a day before a planned teacher’s strike.
“It definitely takes two people to make a deal,” Everitt said. “Both of the parties were able to do that.”
