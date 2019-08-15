The school board received some good news about a year-end deficit and discussed the next steps for master planning and visioning at an Aug. 7 meeting as they prepare for a March 2020 public vote for new middle and high school buildings.
Fund balance saves deficit
At the board’s June 14 meeting, Superintendent David Young broke the news that the district was expecting to face an $82,000 deficit due to under-budgeting and several clerical errors. Less than two months later, Young updated the board that after the end of year reconciliation occurred, they are actually looking at a surplus.
“It appeared to be that we’d be short on our year-end funding by about $80,000,” Young said, “but it looks like our undesignated fund balance for the 2018-19 school year will be somewhere within the $50,000-$100,000 to the positive.”
The administration won’t have exact numbers until an audit is completed in October. They expect to have a final amount by the end of November. Board chair Elizabeth Fitzgerald requested information as to why the numbers were off.
“In a short time frame, there was a pretty big swing. As a board member, I’d like to understand what that reconciliation was,” Fitzgerald said.
Office of Operations and Finance Director Gary Marckres assured her that they would be analyzing the discrepancy during their audit process.
Too many tracks?
The board spent the bulk of the meeting discussing the plans for new middle and high school buildings, specifically the decision of whether or not to include an indoor track and field facility. Lee Dore of architect group Dore & Whittier was on hand to give a quick presentation of potential layouts, with or without the indoor track space.
Board member Martin LaLonde expressed concern over too much overlap between the city’s plan to include a track in its upcoming recreation center and the school adding its own track.
“This is going to be a heavy lift for this community as it is and adding [the track] on to this is going to make it that much more difficult particularly if people view it as redundant,” LaLonde said.
Dore explained that the city is planning on putting in an elevated three-lane walking track, which would be nowhere near the size of what is needed for a sanctioned indoor track competition event.
The idea of including an indoor track facility stemmed from recent focus groups that noted the large amount of interest in track at South Burlington schools. Since there are no cuts in track, the activity is very inclusive and appealing to kids who don’t make other teams or who don’t play team sports at all. As a result, indoor track is the largest enrolled sport in South Burlington. Currently, students run in the hallways after school as part of their practice, which presents an ongoing safety concern.
There is no facility in the state of Vermont available to host competition events at this time. The indoor track facility could also provide a space for other sporting teams to practice during inclement weather, with turf being rolled out in the middle oval for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and others. Additionally, there is potential for renting out the space to other schools and outside programs.
Dore & Whittier will be returning to present final layout options with cost estimates at the next school board meeting on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School library. Community members are encouraged to attend to learn more about the plans.
