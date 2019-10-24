Plans for a new high school and middle school are inching closer to a March bond vote. The most updated price is an estimated $209.6 million and will take three years and eight months to complete.
Earlier this year, the school board voted to rebuild the schools on Dorset Street as well as construct a new physical education and athletic center. The district held user group meetings with school staff and students and hosted two community input meetings on Sept. 25 and Oct. 15 for feedback.
If approved, students could be in the new buildings by January 2024, and the project could be fully completed later that October. The original estimated cost for the plan was roughly $175 million.
An assessment of school infrastructure highlighted these 1960s-era buildings as a priority. They’ve been deemed obsolete for current educational programs, and the spaces are overcrowded – especially at the high school, which is over capacity. Enrollment is projected to increase over the course of a decade for both the middle and high school.
Master Planning and Visioning: How did we get here?
The Master Planning and Visioning process, which began in 2014, drew a robust collaboration among school, city, business and community stakeholders charged with evaluating the goals and needs of the city and school for the next 50 years.
The initial year-and-a-half focused on school and community planning followed by master plan studies focused on elementary schools; 2017 through 2019 has been dedicated to a middle and high school master planning study consisting of three phases.
The first was in 2018 when all the school buildings were given a mechanical, structural and electrical overview. The district honed in on the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School and the high school.
Phase two showed cost estimates for eight different options ranging from minimal work on necessary fixes to a full rebuild. When it was determined that the cost of new construction was close to the cost of renovation, the board landed on Option 8, a full rebuild.
This brought the process to phase three: the pre-bond design. Dore & Whittier, the architectural and project management firm working with the district, introduced five more refined choices. On Sept. 4, the board voted for “Concept 5,” which positions all new construction at the back of the site and fields and parking toward the front. This option also had the tightest timeline.
“Time has a direct effect on the cost; although this had the highest price tag, it had the least amount of disruption,” explained Lee Dore said at a community session on Oct. 15.
Both sessions included a presentation, time for questions and answers, and an activity where participants placed green, yellow or red sticky dots and comment cards on various design examples.
If the bond vote passes, the project will move onto the design development, construction document and bidding processes, in that order, for 11 months. New construction will take 32 months, and students will be relocated over the course of three months. The last nine months will involve demolishing the old buildings and completing the remaining fields and parking.
Adapting to change
The style of teaching in the 1960s is different than what it is today, according to the district’s Director of Learning Michael Martin. The older classrooms have presented some modern-day educational challenges since they lack group meeting space.
The buildings are also not conducive to today’s STEAM integration (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math), and the middle school needs to be integrated geographically together, Dore said.
Overcrowding is another major incentive for the rebuild.
According to a building analysis based on the Vermont Department of Education’s guidelines of 180 square feet per student, the high school’s 10-year enrollment projections estimates 919 students. There are 921 students currently enrolled, which is 41 students over capacity.
Hence, the school’s cafeteria and performing arts space are undersized. The indoor track team trains in the hallways for the same reason.
The middle school is not beyond capacity, but more than 50% of the building is without natural light, which could have a direct effect on learning. According to a study by the Heschong Mahone Group, there is a 25% improvement in test scores occurred in naturally-lit environments as opposed to artificially-lit environment.
In response to these deficiencies, the architects introduced a layout connecting the two schools, keeping them “shared but still autonomous,” Dore said.
Both buildings would be connected and have a shared kitchen but have their own entrances and cafeteria. The high school design shows “hubs” and adjacent related rooms to encourage collaboration, teamwork, communication, problem-solving, autonomy and passive supervision. The middle school was given a similar treatment by sectioning spaces into “houses” to also encourage collaboration.
The high school’s performing arts center is proposed to seat 750, and the new athletic center would be designed to accommodate full school attendance.
With fields, a new track and parking toward the front of the lot and the buildings in the back, the design is intended to help ease the traffic flow.
Being a LEED certified project is the minimum sustainability goal, and the buildings will be designed to be Net Zero energy ready. The cost estimates reflect these goals.
Dore & Whittier has been receptive to feedback.
“There were some things that have taken a couple of rounds to get right, but I think everyone’s walking away feeling comfortable and exciting about where it’s going,” said Bridget Burkhardt, a school board member.
Karsten Schlenter, principal at Frederick .H. Tuttle Middle School, agreed.
“We’ve spent a significant amount of time to have all the teachers who could and would be impacted by it to contribute – and also the kids,” he said. “They [Dore & Whitter] have been very responsive to some of the recommendations.”
The new layout should help solve the building issues at the high school, said South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke.
“In terms of non-instructional, we’re just out of space,” Burke said. “Instructionally, teachers are often challenged by the existing spaces they have now.”
“Those extending learning spaces, with the differentiation of the size of the classrooms, the adjacencies that are being built in, we really feel like the teachers are actually going to be able to employ the kinds of instructional strategies that they want to right now,” he added.
A design package will be submitted to a cost estimator in November, and an awareness campaign will run until voting day in March. Visit the Master Planning and Visioning section of the school district website for complete information.
