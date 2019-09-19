The South Burlington Troop 611 Scouts attended Hidden Valley Scout Camp July 21-27. Hidden Valley is a nationally certified scout camp located on the 7,400-acre Griswold Scout Reservation in Gilmanton Iron Works, N.H.
Six scouts earned a total of 15 merit badges, including archery, first-aid, swimming, fishing, wilderness survival, athletics, canoeing, kayaking, game design and chess merit badges.
The scouts also participated in afternoon troop activities such as the watermelon scramble, water jousting, dead fish water polo, water basketball and a swamp canoe trip.
Spending plenty of time in the waters of Lake Eileen, Scouts Augie Frazier, 12, of South Burlington, and Keats Overman-Smith, 11, of Burlington, completed the Mile Swim BSA (Boy Scouts of America). Their challenge began with a quarter-mile swim in a controlled section of the waterfront, followed by a half-mile swim the next day. Towards the end of the week, both Frazier and Overman-Smith successfully swam across Lake Eileen and back accompanied by fellow troop members as spotters and rescue boat rowers, to earn the Mile Swim award.
