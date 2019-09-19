Amy Caldwell of South Burlington is the new executive director of the Vermont Association for Justice.
Caldwell has more than 25 years of experience in marketing and community development, as a consultant, small business owner and an active nonprofit board member. Most recently, Caldwell was director of community relations at Vermont Works for Women in Winooski. Previously, she was director of marketing and communications for the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
“I am impressed with the successful Vermont Association for Justice’s history focused on strengthening the civil justice system and advocating for injured individuals in Vermont,” Caldwell said.
The Vermont Association for Justice works to advance advocacy skills, high ethical standards and to preserve and improve the American system of jurisprudence.
