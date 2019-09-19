Are you interested in learning more about plants and working to improve the health of the city’s parks and natural areas? Then consider participating in South Burlington’s Weed Warrior program’s last event of the season, led by Mike Bald with Got Weeds, this Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Wheeler Nature Park.
The Weed Warrior program aims to educate and engage volunteers that will assist city staff in the identification and removal of non-native invasive plants found in South Burlington parks.
Interested participants can register to attend Saturday’s event at recandparks.sbvt.gov. Organizers recommend wearing sturdy shoes/boots, long sleeves, long pants, a hat and bring sunscreen and/or bug spray.
For more information about the Weed Warrior program or to learn more about the impact invasive plants have on South Burlington natural areas, contact Ashley Parker, city project manager, at aparker@sburl.com.
