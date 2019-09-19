The Burlington Garden Club will present two speakers after their annual meeting Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset Street. The presentations, which are open to the public, begin at 12:45 p.m.
The main speaker is Lauren Layn, community outreach coordinator for the Chittenden Solid Waste District. Her presentation will outline the benefits of “closing the loop” with household food scraps and yard debris in a talk about maintaining a healthy compost system. Noting that the Vermont Legislature unanimously passed the Universal Recycling Law (Act 148) in 2012, Layn said her presentation focuses on keeping organic materials, like food scraps and other food waste out of the landfill, something that will be required for all Vermonters by 2020. She will also outline alternative options to a backyard compost bin.
Also invited to speak at the annual meeting is Vermont playwright and columnist Carole Vasta Folley. Winner of last year’s Burlington Garden Club’s Golden Trowel Award, Vasta Folley will share humorous readings from her column which was described by the National Society of Newspaper Columnists as “amusingly self-aware and self-depreciating, Carole is especially adept at bringing pieces back around to a universal truth.”
Burlington Garden Club’s annual meeting begins with a members-only meet and greet at 12 p.m., followed by their business meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.