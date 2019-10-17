Community members gathered around the round tables of the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School cafeteria last Thursday, Oct. 10. Dinner filled their plates and soft chatter resounded in the space. Following the meal, councilor Meaghan Emery began the first of two Domestic Violence Awareness community forums, with members of victim Anako “Annette” Lumumba’s family in attendance.
Emery thanked the Lumumba family for allowing the community to hold the educational events in their loved one’s memory. She then addressed the community, emphasizing the prevalence of domestic violence and citing national statistics. Among those, she noted that one in four women will be a victim of domestic abuse in her lifetime; and that one in 15 kids will witness domestic violence, annually.
“Probably everyone in this room knows someone, and we do know at least one person,” Emery said. “This cuts across class, ethnic group ... geographic location.”
Next, local domestic violence professionals took the stage, speaking to the realities of those incidents and how the community can help.
Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence Executive Director Karen Tronsgard-Scott shared that while the number of domestic violence-related homicides around the U.S. has decreased in the past 30 years, they have remained consistent in Vermont.
She asked attendees to consider what a safe community would look like, adding it’s the community’s job to make that so.
“We have the ability to transform our communities,” she said. “We have the ability to help families be safer, we have the ability to help people who harm other people change.”
Tronsgard-Scott recommended starting with things like increasing the amount of affordable housing. Affordable housing can make the difference in an individual’s ability to leave his or her abusive partner. She added that on average, victims used to stay at the Steps shelter for about 22 days. Today, that number is closer to 35 days.
“Some people stay for six months or a year because they can’t find any place to live,” Tronsgard-Scott said. “We have to really be thinking about that as citizens.”
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George agreed.
“So many survivors are going back [to their partners] because they don’t have another place to go,” she said, adding the criminal justice system can’t provide victims much. “If they have gotten to us, they’ve already been failed multiple times by a lot of systems.”
It’s challenging to prove domestic violence has occurred. Oftentimes, there are no witnesses or visible injuries, George said.
“We have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that something occurred when it’s usually one person’s word against the other,” she said. “That is a very hard burden … when they’re likely saying two totally opposite things.”
Indeed, in her two years as a prosecutor, she won all of her domestic violence trials in which there was a witness or injuries were visible, and none of those in which it was one person’s word against the other.
“In not one of those cases did I believe it didn’t happen.” she said. “I am positive that it did.”
That’s why George hopes events like the community forum can help educate citizens so that when they serve on juries, they understand “that one person’s word is enough.”
George reiterated that there’s only so much that can be done within the system, and that community must help its members as well.
“I encourage people not to rely on our system to fix things, because we’re really bad at it,” she said. “Even when we get convictions, they don’t do what we need them to do as a community, they certainly don’t always make that individual more safe.”
Also present from the State’s Attorney’s office was Nietra Panagoulis. She encouraged attendees not to stereotype victims.
“People have a very skewed idea of what domestic violence is supposed to look like. It’s not the woman sitting in the corner sitting battered and bruised, and pathetic,” she said. “Everybody knows someone, and it’s our job to be accountable.”
Later, resident Jennifer Kochman shared her experience as a survivor of domestic abuse. She expressed the difficulty of leaving a violent partner and the frustration of being dismissed by others. She concluded by noting how the community is not currently meeting survivors’ needs.
Last up was Police Chief Shawn Burke, who discussed how modern policing processes can better serve victims. Today, police can launch a criminal investigation as soon as an individual calls them. But it’s not a perfect system.
“Like other partners in the system, we do feel powerless at times,” Burke said. “But from an organizational perspective, we can never give up on this cause.”
The evening concluded with small group discussions facilitated by representatives from the Community Justice Center.
The next Domestic Violence Awareness Community Forum will be held in the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School from 5:30- 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Dinner will be provided, with discussion and conversations to follow.
