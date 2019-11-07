The Vermont Air National Guard will conduct night flight operations from Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Area residents may see and hear F-35A aircraft taking off and landing from Burlington International Airport during this time. All training operations are scheduled to be completed before 8 p.m.
“We fly at night to maintain night tactical proficiency,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Marek, 134th Fighter Squadron Commander. “This is especially important during this time of F-35 transition – we must learn how to employ the tactical advantages gained from the F-35 during both day and night operations.”
158th Fighter Wing pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations for Air Force and Major Command proficiencies. The 158th Fighter Wing utilizes the fall and winter months for night operations training when hours of darkness are at their earliest.
For more information contact 158th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office; Lt. Chelsea Clark, 802.660.5379, usaf.vt.158-fw.mbx.public-affairs@mail.mil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.