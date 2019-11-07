The Oct. 28 kickoff of the 2019 Dee PT Great Diaper Drive in support of COTS (Committee on Temporary Shelter) kids was an amazing day. The drive is in its 12th year and with the support of the community, over 600,000 diapers have been donated to COTS families.
This year’s goal is 80,000 diapers and the kickoff party was a great start.
The drive runs through Dec. 18 and donations can be dropped off at Dee Physical Therapy, 23 San Remo Drive. Please contact Jason Fitzgerald at Jasonfitzgerald@deept.com with any questions.
The drive only sustains itself because of the support of neighbors. With the amazing support of the community, over 600,000 diapers have been donated to Vermont families struggling with homelessness.
