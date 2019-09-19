The first pair of F-35 fighter jets is set to arrive at the Vermont Air National Guard (VTANG) base this week. But last week, opponents were still hopeful that they could persuade leaders to delay or terminate that basing.
From Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13, opponents of the F-35 basing went to U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy’s Burlington office, demanding he direct the Air Force to delay the program. They brought informational packets on what they say show a “legacy of F-35 lies” on the senator’s behalf, as well as their own personal pleas. protesters ranged from South Burlington city councilors to a retired Air Force colonel and retired lieutenant colonel, clergy, doctors and laypeople. In total, six individuals were arrested and cited for unlawful trespass after refusing to leave the office after closing.
While the senator was not in Vermont last week, his representative, State Director John Tracy, met with protesters and said he shared their comments, informational packets and concerns with the senator. Tracy added that Leahy did not intend to sign the list of demands and that he held a different opinion.
Monday: Former Air Force officers
Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, former South Burlington City Council chair and retired Air Force Col. Rosanne Greco, accompanied by retired Lt. Col. Roger Bourassa, walked into Leahy’s Burlington office. On that day, the door to the office vestibule was open and the two were able to speak with the receptionist. They were asked to sit in the waiting area, where Tracy met with them on behalf of the senator, who was in Washington D.C. working on appropriations. Greco and Bourassa gave a short speech and handed Tracy a list of six criteria they said the senator should direct the Air Force to delay the F-35s’ Burlington basing until were met. The protesters also gave Tracy documents they said demonstrated a “legacy of lies” on the senator’s behalf, which show he may have influenced the Air Force’s decision to base them here, they said. Greco and Bourassa also provided the senator – through Tracy – with a list of “immoralities” they associated with the jet and its VTANG basing.
“Many of us have always thought the F-35 basing was a social injustice,” Greco said. “[We thought] maybe, maybe that would be something the senator, both senators … would react to.”
The two refused to leave so the senator’s office called the Burlington Police Department to have officers instruct them to depart. Officers arrived on scene around 6 p.m. according to Deputy Chief Jon Murad. They spoke with Greco and Bourassa for about 30 minutes, instructing them to leave. The two refused to exit the office but followed police outside the building where they were cited with unlawful trespass.
“I am not the kind of person who goes out to protest. I like to stay behind the scenes. I’ve never been arrested,” Greco said. “I didn’t want to be arrested. … I just felt a moral obligation to do something more.”
The Other Paper first posted an online article about Greco and Bourassa’s arrest on Sept. 9. Visit www.otherpapersbvt.com to read the full story.
Tuesday: South Burlington residents air their grievances
Carmine Sargent and her adult daughter Kara Paige have lived in their South Burlington home for 47 years. Their house is located on Elizabeth Street, next to the Burlington Airport parking garage. Originally Burlington residents, the pair moved to South Burlington when Paige was a year old. Paige has spinal dysplasia and is in a wheelchair.
On Tuesday evening, the mother/daughter duo boarded an elevator and approached the senator’s office, prepared to get arrested as they waited for a response to the six criteria and other documents they also submitted to Leahy.
“We have invested 47 years in our home. It’s not just a house, it’s a home,” Sargent told The Other Paper. “We feel like nobody’s been listening to what’s going to happen to our peaceful neighborhood, what has already happened to our neighborhood.”
Indeed, their home is a stone’s throw from streets where more than 200 residencies were purchased by the airport with FAA funds and razed as homes entered the 65-decibel dnl (day/night average sound level) contour due to airport noise from the F-16. Noise contour maps released this May show an increased number of homes in the 65 + db dnl.
Tracy met with Sargent and Paige in the hallway and offered Sargent a chair. The group chatted past closing time with Sargent and Paige sharing their concerns and Tracy offering the office’s take on the matter.
Sargent and Paige left the office after multiple requests from Tracy. “I’ve been at South Burlington city meetings where 80 percent of the people did not want the plane based here,” Sargent told The Other Paper. “What are we doing this for? Why do they ask us for our opinions if they don’t honor them?
A rabbi, a former nun, two laypeople walk into a senator’s office
On Wednesday, two religious community members joined the movement. Universalist Unitarian minister, former Catholic nun and South Burlington resident Roddy O’Neil Cleary, accompanied by Ohavi Zadek Synagogue Rabbi Emeritus Joshua Chasan, led the way to the senator’s office. They were accompanied by Carmine Sargent and Kara Paige, as well as several onlookers, Rosanne Greco, and later, Roger Bourassa.
The group was again greeted by a locked door and had to page the intercom to get John Tracy to meet with them. Tracy entered the hallway. He said that for years, the senator’s security team had recommended locking the door. Following the events on Monday, Tracy said the office felt it had to adopt the policy.
The group read messages stating their concern with the F-35 basing, and dismay at what they said were lies and corruption on the senator’s part.
Tracy listened and answered questions at points. Eventually, at their request, he agreed to allow them into the office if they would leave at 5:30 p.m. when the office closed. The group continued to discuss the basing and their concerns. Then, following multiple requests to have the protesters leave following closing time, the senator’s office called the Burlington Police Department. Officers arrived shortly before 8 p.m. and instructed the protesters to leave. The protesters refused and were escorted to the lobby where they were cited for unlawful trespass.
The Other Paper first posted an online article about these arrests on Sept. 11. Visit www.otherpapersbvt.com to read the full story.
From one elected official to another
On Thursday evening, South Burlington City Council Chair Helen Riehle and councilor Meaghan Emery and several Burlington city councilors joined the sit in movement. They went to the senator’s Burlington office at 4:30 p.m. armed with the information packets, demands for the senator to direct the Air Force to delay basing and their own personal appeals. The office door was locked, and the councilors had to buzz the intercom to meet with Tracy.
Emery expressed her disappointment in Leahy’s failure to meet with his constituents.
“Our elected officials should be accessible. People can call me on the phone, people know where I live, people can show up at a meeting and speak with me. The senator should be accessible,” she told The Other Paper. “I am not anyone that he needs to be protected from, I’m someone that he should engage with, as are the people who have been to his office thus far.”
But Tracy said the senator was in D.C. working on appropriations. He said it was his privilege to serve as the senator’s representative in Vermont and that he would continue to share the protesters’ concerns with the senator. At Emery’s suggestion that those who would be impacted by jet noise did not “matter enough” for Leahy to meet with them, Tracy disagreed.
“I don’t accept your statement that he doesn’t care, because he does,” Tracy said. “Pat Leahy was born and raised here, he’s cared about Vermont, he’s done a lot for things for this state, this country and the world.”
“Sometimes there are differences of opinion, feelings,” Tracy continued. “This is one of them.”
Later in the conversation, a Burlington city councilor asked if the senator had looked into the 10 percent match that must be made to help with FAA noise mitigation programs. Tracy said that a cost estimate is not yet available for noise mitigation. However, he added the senator is discussing the matter with appropriations to see if there’s a way to meet the match.
“We’re having conversations with appropriations to see if there’s a way to meet that match,” Tracy said. “He will do what he can to make sure that we help mitigate the impacts. It’s a democracy, I can’t promise you what the results will be.”
Two (retired) doctors call for change
At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, retired doctor and South Burlington resident John Reuwer and retired doctor and Winooski resident Jean Szilva embarked on the fifth night of the protest at Leahy’s office.
Per routine, Tracy met with them in the hallway.
Szilva gave Tracy the list of demands and discussed the “immoralities” of the basing.
“The basing in South Burlington is going to harm thousands of people physically, emotionally, and may harm them for generations,” she said, adding it’s Leahy’s duty to answer his constituents.
Reuwer asked Tracy if the senator felt the decision would not harm anyone.
“I know, in total, he made this decision he thinks it’s best for Vermont and the National Guard,” Reuwer said. “What I’m asking you is, does he think anyone is being harmed?”
Tracy said he felt that was an unfair expectation as “few things in life are harm free.”
“I can’t tell you that he says there’s not going to be any harm at all,” Tracy said. “Driving a car pollutes and causes harm ... to suggest that no harm comes from things, I think, is an unreasonable expectation.”
Tracy reaffirmed that the Air Force made the final determination, not Leahy. Tracy added the senator will do what he can to help find funds for the FAA noise mitigation’s mandatory match. He also said the guard said it would adjust what it could to be responsive to the community.
“The overall good to the nation on issues of national security and other aspects are important enough to Senator Leahy where he feels the F-35 for the Vermont Air National Guard is the right choice,” Tracy said.
Asked about a nuclear mission, Tracy said there is no nuclear mission for the F-35s at the Vermont Air National Guard base and that if there were, Leahy would advocate against it.
Reuwer asked what it would take for the senator to oppose the basing here.
“At this time there’s nothing that is out there that would do that,” Tracy said.
After continued discussion Tracy said he would pass along the doctors’ concerns to the senator. The doctors left shortly before the office’s closing time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.