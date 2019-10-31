Leaf peepers weren’t the only visitors in town last week. On Tuesday, Oct. 22, elected officials and activists from Madison, Wis., came to South Burlington to learn more about the Vermont Air National Guard’s F-35 mission and how they might stop the jets from landing in their own community.
Madison is currently one of five locations the U.S. Air Force is considering for an F-35 mission.
As part of the process, Madison recently received a draft Environmental Impact Statement, which helps inform the Air Force’s decision by highlighting how the aircraft would impact the city. It’s a process South Burlington went through from 2012-2013, leading up to the Air Force’s decision to base F-35s at the Burlington International Airport. Madison residents will have the opportunity to weigh-in on the draft environmental impact statement at a public hearing on Nov. 1.
“We’re having a conversation about what’s going on here [in Vermont] and what can we learn for our community,” Rep. Chris Taylor (D-Madison) told The Other Paper. “This is really helpful because … you’ve spent since 2012 going through this.”
Madison is an urban, densely populated lakeside community akin to South Burlington. It has a likewise similar history with fighter jets. Madison’s Truax Field hosts a fleet of F-16s, as the Vermont Air National Guard did for the last 33 years.
During their visit, the Madison representatives spoke with Winooski Mayor Kristine Lott, residents of South Burlington’s Chamberlin neighborhood and Burlington International Airport Director of Aviation Gene Richards. They also attended a Noise Compatibility Program Public Hearing at the airport.
On Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Wisconsin officials met with South Burlington City Councilor Helen Riehle, seeking her insight and advice around the basing process. Riehle answered their questions on a myriad of topics including noise mitigation efforts, the 10% local match for those efforts and what she believes the city could have done differently to challenge the basing decision.
According to Riehle, South Burlington could have raised money and advertised/disseminated facts about health and safety concerning the aircraft. She said the community had divided opinions on the basing decision, with some saying the noise of F-35s was “the sound of freedom.”
“You really have to work on the PR stuff, and to combat in an effective way, this crap they say, ‘If you’re not for this you are not a patriot and don’t support the National Guard,’” Riehle said.
But, she said, there may be a chance yet for Madison to weigh in on the basing decision.
“I think where we are is we’re stuck … we’re stuck with working with the FAA and the airport for the noise mitigation,” Riehle said. “You’re at a point where maybe you can make a difference, if you can get the facts out there.”
The Madison representatives hoped to listen to the F-35s takeoff and land, however, the aircraft were grounded during their visit. The planes were being used for maintenance training and had not been scheduled to fly last week, Vermont Air National Guard Lt. Chelsea Clark told The Other Paper. With just two F-35s on base, the aircraft must split time between maintenance training and flight training, she said.
Also during the visit, the Madison officials had the chance to compare the 2013 Vermont Environmental Impact Statement to their draft statement, which revealed differences between the two documents.
According to Madison City Councilor Rebecca Kemble, the Madison draft environmental impact statement is less comprehensive than the 2013 statement. The Madison draft statement includes short references to the jets’ health effects on children, whereas the 2013 statement includes pages on the subject. Likewise, the 2013 statement includes a comparison in noise levels between an F-16 takeoff and an F-35 takeoff specific to the Burlington International Airport, while the Wisconsin statement does not include that information, instead using a 2013 noise chart for F-35s flown out of Edwards Air Force base in California.
“We are requesting that they do a revised EIS,” Kemble said. “We have identified enough holes in the draft that we think they should do a revision based on all of that missing information.”
Like South Burlington, Madison residents have divided opinions on the basing. But according to Taylor, the number of opponents surpasses supporters.
Constituents in Taylor’s district have voiced opposition to the basing 11:1, she said.
“That’s an understated amount based on what I’m hearing when I’m out and about,” she added. “I cannot go to the grocery store, I cannot walk my dog down the street, I cannot pick my child up from school without hearing about this issue.”
But it’s difficult to defend those opinions when the Chamber of Commerce and state senators have promoted the planes, Taylor said.
“Our residents, this is such an intense threat to them,” Kemble said. “And when their U.S. Senators and their congressperson are telling them it’s a done deal ... they feel like so abandoned and so useless and so uncared for.”
And while the Air Force makes final basing decisions, Kemble and Taylor said they won’t refrain from voicing concerns, and neither will their constituents.
“Our community makes its voice heard and we believe the people have a role in these decisions and the people should have a central role in these decisions,” Taylor said. “Too much is at stake, as you are seeing.”
