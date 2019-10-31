Ribbon cut on new city food shelf

South Burlington residents packed the newly completed food shelf to listen to organizers, many with donations in hand. The space will officially start serving residents on Nov. 1, with regular hours on Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday mornings from 8-10 a.m. Carmolli believes the space will serve upwards of 200 people per month. The food shelf had collected 2,623 pounds of food as of Oct. 28, according to the organization’s Facebook page. “This is what we do in Vermont,” organizer Patrick Leduc said. “This is who we are in South Burlington, we are neighbors helping neighbors.”
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.