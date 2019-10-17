The South Burlington Food Shelf should have stocked shelves and open doors by Nov. 1.
That’s the word from organizers, the Faith Influenced Leaders Corporation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
During a meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, part-time Food Shelf Executive Director Peter Carmolli and faith-group leader Patrick Leduc announced the opening date and laid out a timeline for the next three weeks.
This week, they will hold informational sessions for prospective volunteers on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday mornings from 8-10 a.m. Next week, Oct. 20-26, the shelf will host formal volunteer training sessions, with a donation drop off period between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Then on Saturday, Oct. 26, organizers plan to host a media event and open house. After that, it’s off to the races to prepare for the grand opening. A finalized schedule will be posted on the organization’s social media accounts and website soon.
“The place will not be perfect when it opens, but there’s such a need,” Carmolli said. “Sadly, that need is getting worse, not better.”
The shelf will likely serve about 200 people per month, Carmolli said. Once operational, it will be open on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m., and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8-10 a.m.
The nonprofit has a two-year lease agreement with building owner Brian Cairns for roughly $1,000 per month. When the lease ends, the owner may decide to demolish the building or extend the agreement, Carmolli said. That’s why the nonprofit has tried to keep its investment small. The space has been made operational with leveled floors, fresh paint, a restroom, shelving and more, with most of that work completed by volunteers.
“About 150 people have contributed through their thoughts, sweat, donations,” Leduc said.
And, there are some donors already lined up. Trader Joe’s has agreed to donate food frequently and Healthy Living hopes to donate victuals every other week. South Burlington-based Temple Sinai Synagogue has collected about 70 bags of non-perishables and Full Moon Farm in Hinesburg, has pledged 1,000 pounds of carrots.
According to Carmolli, organizers are being careful not to step on other nonprofit organizations’ toes in soliciting donations. Many of South Burlington’s grocery stores already have charitable commitments with food shelves and local nonprofits, organizers said.
The nonprofit does have the option to purchase, and in some cases to receive, food from the Vermont Food Bank.
Organizers are seeking monetary donations to help with those and other operational expenses. Running the nonprofit will cost about $10,000 per month, Carmolli said. That estimate was determined through conversations with other area food shelves, however, it will fluctuate with donations, Leduc said.
Thus far, the shelf has received $6,890 via online donations.
Volunteers will be another important piece of the operation. The South Burlington Food Shelf will likely have a minimum of six volunteers working per service hours to work as greeters, “escorts” – who help serve visitors as they peruse the shelves – and shelf-stockers. Ideally, there will be eight volunteers at a time, Carmolli said. But, he added, time will tell what staffing needs will truly be.
And though many have asked when their kids can start helping, students will not be permitted to volunteer at the food shelf during operational hours. That rule is to help protect the privacy of food shelf clients.
“We want to make this place as stigma-free as possible,” Carmolli said.
Organizers hope to work with student volunteers outside of client-serving hours, as well as through partnerships like food drives. So far, high schoolers have brainstormed ideas from helping run the organization’s social media accounts to stocking shelves. They’ve considered fundraisers like a concert or walk to benefit the shelf. According to Leduc, there’s also talk of a possible academic opportunity for high schoolers to work towards their proficiency-based graduation requirements through bookkeeping at the food shelf.
Plans for the South Burlington Food Shelf began a year ago when leaders from several South Burlington faith-based groups gathered to discuss the problem of food insecurity. Through discussions with, and tours of other food shelves the group brought the nonprofit to fruition. Leading up to its opening, Leduc is thankful for, but not surprised by, the volunteers’ efforts.
“Nothing here surprised me,” he said. “This community always comes together when there’s a need.”
To learn more about the South Burlington Food Shelf or donate visit: https://www.southburlingtonfoodshelf.org.
