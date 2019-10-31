Crisp brown leaves crunched under Darryl Calkins’ ground-penetrating radar device as he surveyed a seemingly vacant area of Eldredge Cemetery.
“My first reaction is, ‘Why aren’t there any names there?’” Calkins said during an Oct. 24 walk of the cemetery. “‘And what would the possibility be of a person there with an unmarked grave in these plots?’ So that’s the first thing I’ve decided to do is to map these with the radar system.”
His work, adds to the South Burlington Cemetery Sextons’ larger project to learn about the city’s Eldredge and Shelburne Road cemeteries, which the city inherited from Burlington in 1865. Few records from before the transfer of ownership exist, but the sextons, Donna Kinville, Peter Taylor and Thomas Chittenden, are hopeful that Calkins’ efforts will unearth accurate burial information. The work will cost about $13,000 and will be covered by a land records computerization fund, city clerk and cemetery sexton Kinville said.
When South Burlington inherited the two cemeteries, it wasn’t provided a grid of graves and vacant plots, so the history and mapping of the sites prior to 1865 are largely a mystery, according to Kinville. Piecemeal records from South Burlington cemetery committees gone by connect some dots but leave many questions unanswered.
“We know that Burlington had these town burials but there’s no grave markings, there’s no stone,” Kinville said. “Where those are, we don’t know.”
But that’s where Calkins stepped in. Calkins has used ground penetrating radar for about 40 years, searching for utilities, underground storage tanks and, of course, graves. To identify any unmarked interred, Calkins surveys an area, creating a grid and tracing it in two directions to make a three-dimensional image of the soil below. He later examines the images to see if there are any disturbances in the soil where an unmarked grave could be.
“You see different returns,” Calkins said of the soil images, adding that going over a metal vault reflects the radar, creating dramatic curves in the image. And while the radar goes through wooden caskets, those objects still create void spaces in the image – albeit more subtly than metal.
Of course, there are some underground obstacles that can make interpreting the returns challenging. As Calkins strolled a patch of Eldredge Cemetery on Oct. 24, he found a disturbance in the soil image caused by tree roots, and another, likely an underground rock.
“You see a lot of false positives,” he said, adding that is why it takes time to sort the images and data. And though Calkins won’t have preliminary results for the city until Nov. 1, he offered some theories as to where unmarked graves could be located – should Eldredge have them.
“You may find [graves] close to where you’ve got the existing cemetery,” he said. “If you look down at the further wall there’s some sporadic stones and it isn’t consistent and so there may be some unmarked graves by that further fence.”
According to Kinville, some South Burlington residents are hopeful those spots are vacant and that they’ll be able to take their eternal rest there. She recently sold four plots in the – corner of the cemetery to a resident who said he loves the idea of reposing beside the airport.
“He loves planes and wants to be here,” she said.
It’s important to have records of existing graves to preserve both the history of the spaces, and residents’ ability to find their loved ones, Kinville said.
“This is our attempt to make sure we preserve the integrity of the cemetery and make sure we do not disturb anybody’s resting place,” Kinville said. “It’s going to be a huge relief.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.