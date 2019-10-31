Sexton report to the city council

On Oct. 21, the cemetery sextons presented the city council with their findings and recommendations following a yearlong study of Shelburne Road and Eldredge cemeteries.

Through walking tours of the cemeteries, discussions with city staff and a meeting with the secretary of state’s office, the group determined priorities for the spaces.

The first priority – now underway with Calkins’ radar – is to accurately list all resting souls.

“There is a concern that not all graves are clearly marked because of aging and weathering of markings with out-of-date documentation,” the sextons said.

Another priority is to align gravestones. Some have toppled or slanted over the years, making it difficult for the department of public works to mow the cemetery. The sextons also recommended fixing the fences at both cemeteries where segments are missing or damaged. According to state statute, a selectboard or cemetery commissioner may be fined up to $400 for neglecting to upkeep the fence around a public burial ground. A re-evaluation of lot pricing, currently $400 for residents and $600 for non-residents made the recommendation list, as well as adding new brush and benches to the spaces.

Lastly, the sextons asked the council to consider appointing them as the cemetery committee. Cemetery sextons primarily sell plots, while cemetery committees make rules and regulations and maintain the cemetery, Kinville said.

Currently, the city council serves as the de facto cemetery committee.