In 1918, in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the World War I Armistice was signed and with it, the “war to end all wars” ceased. A year later, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson recognized the day as “Armistice Day.” Later, it was deemed Veterans Day, a national holiday to thank those who fought to protect America’s freedom.
On Monday, Nov. 11, South Burlington commemorated the event with its annual assembly in the high school, as well as a wreath laying ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park.
South Burlington High School Principal Patrick Burke opened the high school event by thanking the local veterans in attendance. Among them were some 11 faculty members who served in the Navy, Army and Air Force.
“Veterans day ... [is] intended to thank living veterans for their service,” Burke said. “[It’s] to underscore the fact that all who serve, not only those who died, have sacrificed and done their duty.”
He noted how military members come from all sectors of society.
“The military is nonpartisan,” Burke said. “Those who serve choose to serve our nation and our ideals and not a specific political agenda or philosophy.”
Following Burke’s remarks, senior Kyle Easton shared his thoughts on the day. He thanked the nation’s veterans for their service and offered up tales of his own family members, whose service stretches back to the Revolutionary War.
“If my family didn’t stand and fight for the beliefs of America, there’s a great possibility that I could have never become a thought to mind,” Easton said.
Easton asked all of the veterans in attendance to stand up and be recognized for their service. It’s the community’s responsibility to honor and remember these individuals, he said.
“We the people shall not forget the tremendous sacrifices that these brave men and women made to protect the country,” Easton said. “They walked away from family, friends, house and home to be placed on the front lines, guarding our gates.”
The speeches concluded with keynote speaker Lt. Col. Jacob B. Roy. He served with the Vermont Army National Guard with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Roy shared with students and attendees the rich history of service that runs through his family. From grandparents and uncles, to his father and brother, his family has defended the constitution and American civil liberties. But it was all U.S. veterans that he wanted to recognize.
“From the deadly beaches of Normandy, to Midway, to the jungle warfare of South Vietnam ... the American military has contributed the brunt of force required to provide sanctuary and hope for those in need,” he said. “They let their selfless service and patriotism define their character.”
Roy charged attendees with looking out for veterans as they return home. According to Roy, some 40,000 American veterans are homeless and an average of 16 veterans commit suicide each day.
“Many come home with injuries ... some injuries we can’t even see,” he said. “We need support from our friends, our families, employers and ... community members.”
Roy concluded his remarks with the hope that Americans would retain the spirit of gratitude practiced each Veterans Day.
“Hopefully the impact of this annual tradition will be able to extend beyond one day,” he said. “[And we’ll] be able to extend that spirit and that gratitude throughout the year between each other and between us.”
Veterans remembered, memories of service and sacrifice shared
In the cold, gray, stillness that preceded Monday’s snowstorm, community members gathered at Veterans Memorial Park to honor the nation’s veterans both living and deceased.
Councilor Meaghan Emery was present to give thanks and remarks. She shared with attendees her grandfather’s service as a member of the U.S. Navy. Though an illness prevented him from serving overseas, his national pride kept him giving, hosting Navy cadets at his Thanksgiving table, among other acts of service.
“Service to others allows us to become the best of ourselves,” Emery said.
She spoke of divisions that exist in the U.S. today, noting our nation is “desperately” in need of role models of high moral character.
“This is the country you fought for,” Emery said to the veterans. “We need you to speak up and remind us of why you were so willing to give of yourselves; remind us of what you hold most sacred and why you were so willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for it.”
She concluded her remarks by citing President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address – which was given on a blood-soaked battlefield during the Civil War.
“We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain,” Emery read. “This nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”
“This is what President Lincoln said then and it still holds true today,” she said.
