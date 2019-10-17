One electric vehicle after another lined the parking lot outside the Williston Road DoubleTree last Thursday, Oct. 10. Inside, over 500 clean energy-minded attendees gathered for the 19th annual REV (Renewable Energy Vermont) Conference with the shared vision of a 100% renewable energy-powered state. Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.) attended, offering insight into public policy changes he hopes will aid that goal, sharing challenges in Washington, D.C., and encouraging attendees to continue their efforts.
“I do sincerely want to thank you for doing the hard work that needs to be done and hanging in there,” Welch said. “While we in Washington are trying to find our way, you right here are building a better future.”
Currently, Welch and his colleagues on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce are drafting what they’ve described as comprehensive climate legislation.
“We have an enormous amount of pent-up energy within members of Congress, the House, to do practical things that are long overdue that can make a meaningful difference in the work you do to try to help us and our citizens address climate change,” Welch said.
During the meeting, he offered attendees a glimpse of that legislation, which includes parts of the “Green New Deal,” and tax credits for both electric vehicles and energy storage – devices that capture and store energy for later use.
Welch said he supports the Green New Deal for its commitment to the transition between carbon and clean energy.
“There’s a danger sometimes in the environmental movement about it becoming elitist,” he told The Other Paper. “Folks who have incomes can afford a Tesla, but a lot of folks can’t, and they need a pickup truck to do their work. We gotta make a transition.”
The consequences of moving from carbon fuels to clean energy could include people in carbon- based industries, like coal mining, losing their jobs, Welch said, but the Green New Deal works to aid that transition.
“It was one of the things about the Green New Deal that I liked,” he said. “There is a real conscious acceptance of responsibility to actively help folks who are going to be adversely impacted in their jobs from the transition.”
Another piece of legislation Welch believes will pass through the house is the HOMES Act. That act would establish a Home Energy Savings Retrofit Rebate Program to encourage homeowners to retrofit their abodes, making them more energy efficient.
Conference attendees asked Welch if there was any talk of pairing the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) – which helps low income households cover heating and cooling costs – with a renewable energy model. Welch said there are “victims of climate change” who did not advocate for the problem but need services like LIHEAP for survival.
“You’re a single mom and you’ve got a couple of kids and temperature is down below zero and you have very low income, LIHEAP is a life saver,” he said. “This is not about subsidizing the fuel industry.”
But, he said, weatherization could be a goal to help mitigate fuel use.
“Anything that supports weatherization I’m for, but I don’t want to take it out of the LIHEAP money,” Welch added. “It doesn’t help that family that needs the fuel to tell them in a couple years you’re going to save enough on your tighter apartment.”
Other parts of the legislation include decreasing our nation’s carbon emissions through tax incentives. While Vermont has increased its renewable electricity, carbon emissions from fuel and transportation continue to increase.
“Fuel and transportation are the two big areas of carbon emission growth,” Welch said. “And that’s true around the country.”
But members of the House and Advanced Energy caucus believe that energy storage and electric vehicles could help.
That’s why they’re working on the Energy Storage Tax Incentive and Deployment Act, which would establish investment tax credit for energy storage. They also hope to extend existing tax credits for electric vehicles.
Investment tax credits allow individuals and businesses to deduct a percentage of a specific investment from their taxes, encouraging the purchase of that technology.
“They really do make that margin difference for a homeowner, business owner to be able to decide to upgrade,” Welch said. “You’ve got to evaluate them and you’ve got to monitor them, but they’re an essential tool.”
It’s unknown when investment tax credits would be extended, but Welch said that in the past there has usually been bipartisan support to extend them.
REV in review
Renewable Energy Vermont Executive Director Olivia Campbell Andersen said she’s glad to see the conference has grown over its 19-year existence. REV has transitioned from mainly solar and wind technology beginnings to electric vehicles, battery storage and other clean energy solutions.
“It is just so inspiring to see so many people come together to talk about, ‘How can we accelerate climate solutions, how can we cut energy costs, and, also, how can we make sure that every Vermonter ... can access and benefit from these renewable energy tools?” Campbell Andersen said.
She added that a common theme during the Oct. 10 discussions was how Vermont can meet its climate commitments. The Green Mountain State is falling short of promises to reduce emissions 50% by 2028 – from 2007 rates.
Neighboring states like New York have set climate commitments more recently and are meeting their benchmarks, Campbell Andersen said.
“It’s really about the political will and the leadership to set on a path to realize those benefits,” she said. “We’ve seen other states doing that and so Vermont needs to catch back up.”
According to Campbell Andersen, part of this is making resources available to all Vermonters. She explained how electricity was made possible in rural America through federal investments. It wasn’t until the 1970s that some Vermonters were connected to electricity.
“In this day and age, we can’t wait that long to get to either 100% renewables or to grow the economy in other ways,” she said.
That’s why it was nice to hear from local and national policy makers about efforts to aid with that effort, Campbell Andersen added.
“It was good to hear that Congressman Welch is working on this and sees money for that investment for the federal level,” she said. “We’re fortunate that we know that he believes that federal leadership is necessary, unfortunately, under the Trump administration we’re not seeing it so states have got to pick up the vacuum.”
But beyond creating a cleaner healthier planet, Campbell Andersen said there are economic benefits to renewable energy efforts. With new technologies comes new skill sets and jobs required to power the state.
“When we think about our local communities its renewable energy that has lifted up Vermont,” she said, adding, “[it’s] creating new jobs that enable young people to stay here after they graduate, that bring new people to Vermont.”
