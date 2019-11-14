Winter is here … Madeline Clark | The Other Paper Madeline Clark Staff Reporter Nov 14, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Catch my drift? Photo by Madeline Clark Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Over four inches of snow fell in South Burlington overnight Monday, the first significant snow of the season. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Storms Snow Nor'easters Madeline Clark Staff Reporter Follow Madeline Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Current e-Edition Latest News Tri-town MOU still in the works Veterans honored at city ceremonies Parking woes Abenaki: ‘We’re still here’ No cause yet in suspicious death of Winooski mother Winter is here … Safety hazards persist at state’s busiest intersection Residents urge board to vote against Dorset Meadows Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFrom novice to gold medalist at 75Police seek help in identifying suspectLenny Roberge: The oldest living Veteran in VermontDon Dalton, WWII Veteran, to celebrate 100th birthdayWelcome, Market StreetThe city’s women’s prisonSouth Burlington’s Belisle to play for St. AnselmHalloween storm damages bridge on Kimball AvenuePatchen Road incident highlights limits to mental health treatmentSouth Burlington Arrest Log: Oct. 28-Nov. 2 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedFrom novice to gold medalist at 75 (1) Have An Item To Sell? Place your FREE classified ad today! Your ad will run for two weeks at no charge in print AND online. Or mail your ad (30 words or less) to: The Other Paper, 1340 Williston Road, South Burlington, VT 05403. Place a Classified Ad
