The senior’s schedule is bursting with variety, based out of the City Hall Conference Room located at 575 Dorset Street, South Burlington. Come down each Wednesday from 12-2:30 p.m. for a meal and program. A meal can purchased for $4 per person.
Possible program activities can include: Bingo, movie, concert, health and wellness, games and more.
Meet each Wednesday for a meal at noon and free program to follow. Menus are posted in advance through the monthly newsletter.
Participants must pre-register for their meal on the Friday by 9:15 a.m. prior to the next Wednesday to receive lunch by calling 846-4108.
Anyone is welcome to come after the lunch for the free program.
Nov. 13: Samuel Whitesell – Pianist and Piano Teacher
Meal: Chicken, corn and potato chowder, winter mixed vegetables, biscuit, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Program: Sam Whitesell will perform and share his beautiful piano talent.
Nov. 20: Danielle Williams – Coordinator of Volunteer Recruitment, RSVP and Foster Grandparent Programs with United Way of Northwest Vermont
Meal: Roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sliced carrots, wheat roll and pumpkin pie with cream.
Program: Danielle will talk about volunteer opportunities with RSVP and Foster Grandparents; volunteer programs for those 55+ and looking to make a difference in their community.
Nov. 27: Mystery Tour Trip
Meal: BBQ chicken breast, mashed potatoes, beets with orange sauce, wheat roll and birthday cake
Program: The holidays are coming. Come join us for a fun filled surprise ride! Hint … there will be beautiful decorations Get a head start on shopping! Return by 3 p.m.
Wednesday Schedule:
Questions and reservations: Call 846-4108 one week in advance.
12 p.m. – Arrival and Socializing
12:15 p.m. – Lunch is served (Meal is $4)
1 p.m. – Program begins
2 p.m. – Socializing and clean up
