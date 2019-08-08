Youngsters sing, giggle and play at Storytime at the Gardens

“If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need,” said Roman philosopher Marcus Tullius Cicero.
Gathering at the Wheeler House Children’s Garden, South Burlington Public Library Children’s Librarian Kelly Kendall, above, and Children’s Assistant Charlotte Carr know that to be true.
The duo led about 90 children and adults per week in song and story during “Storytime at the Gardens.” The summer event was held each Tuesday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and welcomed children from infancy to age six. Each session began with a group story, sung and/or told with puppets. Then kids were turned loose to choose their own adventure at water, art, Play-Doh and other stations.
“It’s just such a beautiful [program],” Kendall said. “The garden itself has built-in wonderful things and we kind of build on top of that.”
This year’s garden story time ended on Tuesday with “Canvas and Cookies” – a paint and sip-style event. But young families fret not, Toddler Storytime and Baby Storytime will resume next month inside the library’s U-Mall space.
