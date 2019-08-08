BETA Technologies, an aerospace company headquartered in South Burlington, has received a $78,742 grant to help the startup train staff.
The grant, from the Department of Economic Development’s Vermont Training Program, will support aviation safety courses, pilot and flight instructor training, advanced software training and industrial high voltage electrical distribution system training.
BETA Technologies specializes in electric vertical takeoff and landing technology and recharging pad technology. It is working to improve its aircraft prototype to create a commercial platform for electric-powered aviation, critical to lessening the airline industry’s contributions to climate pollution.
“The Vermont Training Program award supports critical system flight test and advanced flight training for both our engineering staff and our test pilots,” said Kyle Clark, BETA Technologies president.
