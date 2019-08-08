George Lee of South Burlington has joined Professional Financial Associates LLC as an investment adviser representative.
Lee has more than 30 years of investment management experience, working with Sentinel Investments, Dwight Asset Management and KDP Investment Advisers, both as a quantitative investment analyst and as a high yield credit analyst.
Lee holds a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a master’s degree in economics from New York University. He obtained his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 1992.
Lee is a former member of the board of directors of the Vermont Institute for Science, Math and Technology.
