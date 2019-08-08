John Black, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman Realty, has been named to the Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 List of top young real estate professionals among the 92,000 Coldwell Banker representatives at about 3,100 independent offices in 44 countries and territories.
Black, who lives in South Burlington, was also honored for his ongoing commitment to volunteerism. He’s a member of the Vermont and Chittenden County Historical Societies and represents Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman at events to support United Way of Northwest Vermont, ANEW Place, Lund Family Center and Camp-Ta-Kum-Ta.
Black joined the agency in 2018.
The 30 Under 30 List honors the heritage of founders Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.