Kid Logic Learning will be opening Technology Park’s first early care and education center Aug. 28.
ReArch Company has begun construction on the 6,200-square-foot space at 30 Community Drive, adjacent to SymQuest.
“Kid Logic is a huge addition to Technology Park,” said Johnny Illick, ReArch vice president of development. “An early care and education center such as Kid Logic is not only a wonderful amenity for our tenants but a huge economic driver in the state of Vermont. We are delighted to be able to partner with Crystal Thompson-Pollard, owner of Kid Logic.”
Kid Logic’s new location will accommodate 105 children, including infants, toddlers, preschool and pre-K, and will offer after-school programs, vacation and summer camps. Kid Logic Learning is a Vermont Universal Pre-Kindergarten Education partner program and qualifies for Act 166 funding.
