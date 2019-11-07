Lawn to Lake, an environmental conservation organization, has partnered with five South Burlington businesses who have joined the Raise the Blade campaign to promote best lawnmowing practices.
Davis Studios, Magic Hat Brewing, Panera Bread, Olive Garden and Vermont Gas join nine neighboring businesses in their pledge to follow three practices that help reduce stormwater runoff, decrease or eliminate the need for fertilizer and improve grass and soil health. These practices include mowing the lawn to no shorter than 3 inches in height, leaving grass clippings on the lawn to provide natural fertilizer and cutting only one-third of grass blades’ height during each mowing.
“These companies are demonstrating their commitment to help reduce stormwater runoff that can cause water pollution in lakes and streams,” said Linda Patterson, Lake Champlain Sea Grant land use and water quality educator. “Their actions also help reduce the volume of water that reaches stormwater treatment facilities and systems.”
Magic Hat of South Burlington and Curtis Lumber of Burlington are among seven businesses that provide lawn areas for Lawn to Lake researchers to study grass health when it is mowed to 2 vs. 3 inches in height. In the third year of data collection, the organization reports that results are promising; taller grass appears thicker and greener during the hottest and driest days of summer.
Bibens Ace Hardware in South Burlington supports the campaign by hanging Raise the Blade tags on new lawnmowers, educating buyers on the importance of the campaign. Several local lawn care companies manage their customers’ properties with these practices as well , including Mark Wehman, owner of South Burlington’s BBC Property Maintenance.
Lawn to Lake is a partnership of Lake Champlain Basin Program, Lake Champlain Sea Grant, UVM Extension, Lake Champlain Committee, Vermont Department of Environmental
Conservation, Cornell University Extension and the Composting Association of Vermont.
