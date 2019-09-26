New England Federal Credit Union has hired Kathryn Budnik of South Burlington as a business loan officer.
“With 10 years of complex commercial credit analysis and lending experience, Budnik has thorough knowledge of the wants of the Vermont business community,” said Colin Branon, NEFCU business lending manager. “She excels at matching a member’s needs to the proper product and strives to make the process streamlined.”
Budnik is a graduate of the University of Vermont School of Business. She is actively involved with the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce, Vermont Womenpreneurs and the Women Business Owners Network.
