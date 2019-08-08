Greg Montgomery is the new project manager for the property-development team at Cathedral Square.
A registered architect, Montgomery earned a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Texas and has a range of construction, design and project-management experience. Before joining Cathedral Square, he spent three years with the Thunder Valley Community Development Corp. in South Dakota, serving as project manager for 21 affordable, energy-efficient homes on the Lakota Sioux reservation.
He and his wife, Kaziah, live in Waitsfield with their young daughter, Matilda.
