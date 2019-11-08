The Sears retail store at the University Mall will close by February 2020 amidst a slew of Sears Holdings Corporation store closings.
TransformCo, who purchased most of Sears Holding Corporation's assets in February 2019, has struggled amidst a competitive retail environment, and “other challenges.” The company will close 96 of its Sears and Kmart stores this winter.
Store closing sales are expected to begin on Dec. 2.
“We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors,” a memo from the company read.
Calls to the University Mall Sears were directed to the company’s national media relations line. A call to the media relations line was unanswered.
