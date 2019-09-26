Rich Cassidy, founding attorney of Rich Cassidy Law in South Burlington, has been recognized in the 26th edition of Best Lawyers in America. He has been honored by Best Lawyers every year since 2007.
According to Philip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers, Cassidy is recognized for the high caliber of his work in the practice areas of employment law, litigation, labor and employment, mediation and personal injury litigation-plaintiffs.
“For more than three decades, Best Lawyers has been regarded by both the profession and public as the most credible measure of legal integrity and distinction in the United States,” said Greer. “As such, recognition by Best Lawyers symbolizes excellence in practice.”
Inclusion in Best Lawyers is based on a peer review survey comprising more than 8.2 million confidential evaluations by top attorneys. Cassidy has practiced law in Vermont since 1980.
