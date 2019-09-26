Vermont Gas was selected by the Center for Resource Solutions as a Green Power Leadership Award winner for its first-in-the-nation renewable natural gas (RNG) program. The award honors industry leaders that are innovators and champions of renewable energy and whose actions are supporting the accelerated development of green power markets.
“We are excited to present Vermont Gas with a Green Power Leadership Award this year for their innovative new renewable natural gas program,” said Center for Resource Solutions Executive Director Jennifer Martin. “By offering an RNG option, Vermont Gas is giving its customers a way to reduce the environmental impact of their operations and help build a market for this important climate strategy.”
The award was presented Sept. 5 by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency at the Renewable Energy Markets conference in San Diego, Calif.
“Our future is one where we help customers significantly reduce their carbon footprint through new renewable fuel sources, expanded energy efficiency, and a commitment to environmental leadership,” said Don Rendall, president and CEO of Vermont Gas.
