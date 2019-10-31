The F-35s have arrived in Vermont, but what will be done to address noise from planes four times louder than their predecessor?
The answers, if approved by the FAA, lie in the Part 150 Noise Compatibility Program (NCP), a federal voluntary program that assesses and minimizes air traffic noise affecting residences. The airport has participated in the program for over 30 years.
New Noise Exposure Maps for 2023 with F-35 data were introduced this spring, which revealed a shift in the contours and eligible homes for federal funding pending approval. The maps will be updated one year after full operation of the F-35 aircraft.
Land acquisition and demolition is currently the only option, which has accounted for the loss of over 200 South Burlington homes – a hit to the city’s affordable housing stock.
Now, the airport is pushing for other noise mitigation measures, such as soundproofing homes, selling homes for fair market value and selling homes to the airport for fair market value.
The airport hosted a final public hearing on Oct. 24 to answer questions before submitting the final draft to the FAA. The event drew residents, representatives from local municipalities and some from afar – particularly, representatives from Madison, Wis., which is now being considered to receive the F-35 jets.
“I am really concerned about the people of Madison getting to a day like today that you’re having in [South] Burlington. I don’t want us to even get here,” said Rebecca Kemble, a Madison city councilor.
By her side was Wisconsin state Rep. Chris Taylor.
“One of the biggest takeaways that I’m going to bring back to my community is the chaos, uncertainty and the stress that this whole process has caused South Burlington, Winooski, so many of your residents, unnecessarily,” she said.
What are my options?
According to the 2023 Noise Exposure Map contours, an estimated total of 2,640 dwelling units and 6,125 people are within the 65 + decibels (dB) day-night average noise levels (DNL) contour. Those residents, depending on where their homes fall on the map, could be eligible for the following programs.
• The sound insulation program provides installation of acoustical windows and doors to reduce interior noise levels to 45 dB DNL (homes or community buildings, such as Chamberlin School, must be above this level to qualify). Properties within the 65-70 DNL contour are eligible and do not require an aviation easement.
• Properties within the 65-70 DNL contour can choose to sell their home through the sales assistance program. The homeowner lists the property at fair market value, conveys an aviation easement prior to the sale, and the airport guarantees a differential to assist in the sale of the home if the seller receives an offer less than fair market value.
• Homeowners may also choose to sell the property to the airport, and the airport maintains and preserves the property during the sound insulation process. The homeowner would sell the property at appraised fair market value and have an avigation easement conveyed prior to the sale. The airport would then resell the home on the open market.
• Land acquisition and relocation is still a listed option and is available for properties located in the 75 DNL contour.
“I was hoping for different answers,” said David O’Vitt. His Peterson Terrace home is in the 65 DNL. “Nothing is definite. It’s going to take a long time, and those of us that are living in these areas are going to have to continue to put up with the noise for years before anything happens.”
O’Vitt said the process appeared backwards.
“It almost feels like they’ve got things in the wrong order. Let’s figure out what the sound is going to be, how we’re going to mitigate that, and then let’s bring the planes in,” O’Vitt said. “But instead we don’t know what the plan is, we’re bringing the planes in and maybe something will happen.”
What’s next?
After submitting the draft Noise Compatibility Program to the FAA in December, the FAA will have 180 days to review the request. By May 1, the airport will know what will be approved.
“We’re going to go ahead and start planning for everything and hope that everything gets approved,” said Diane Carter, Jones Payne Group’s chief operating officer, the consultant hired for the NCP process. This will also involve collaborating with local jurisdictions.
Getting ahead of the curve should help the airport ensure “that everything is in place and we can start contacting homeowners and tell them what to expect,” she said.
Nic Longo, the deputy director of aviation at the airport, said that, pending approval, “We can work on some pilot programs toward the latter part of next year, then apply for the first program in Fiscal Year 2021 and then [repeat] that every single year.”
A public comment period is open until Nov. 25; comments can be submitted to btvsound@honespayne.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.