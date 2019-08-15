An app update out this week will allow city users to verify their South Burlington residency with more privacy.
The Consensus app allows local governments to gather public opinion on issues, posing questions directly to residents via an app. It’s meant to help city officials inform their decision-making with the locals’ take.
Previously, users of the Consensus app could verify their residency by uploading a photo of their driver’s license –which proved too intrusive for some users. Now, users can share their location data instead.
“We would like to know that the folks who are answering the questions are from South Burlington,” Director of Community Engagement & Innovations Coralee Holm said. “So what they’ve [Consensus] done instead of having a picture of your ID is that now it will use the locator service.”
The update follows a concern that South Burlington residents were opting not to verify their residency for fear of uploading their photo to the app. Approximately 700 app users have registered but only 200 have attempted to verify their residency – some successful some “abandoning” that process, according to Holm.
With the update, and with app user’s permission, Consensus will collect a random sample of the device’s location data – perhaps over 72 hours – looking at where the device is during the night to help determine residency, according to Consensus Chief Strategy Officer Dustin Plett. The theory is that where you sleep is generally where you live, he said.
“It’s a lot to ask to have someone share sensitive information like an ID photo,” Plett said. “This is an intermediary.”
Consensus AI is a Toronto-based tech firm. The South Burlington and Consensus pilot was unveiled in March when CEO Oleg Gutsol and Chief Strategy Officer Dustin Plett outlined their vision to build trust between residents and the government.
Consensus founders originally thought that a photo of a driver’s license, verified then deleted from the app would be less obtrusive than sampling location data. But based off feedback from users they’re learning the opposite may prove true.
However, Plett hopes verification through location sampling will build trust so that verification using a license photo can be sought later.
On the city-side, officials are simply looking to see where the app goes. They haven’t required app users to verify their residency, and it will remain that way during the pilot, Holm said.
“The real goal for us is to get the information back from the residents,” she said.
But the city hopes more people will verify their residency with the switch from a driver’s license photo to location data, she added.
“The locator service seems very easy and people are used to [it],” Holm said. Indeed, location permission isn’t all that uncommon a request these days. From Google to Facebook, Yelp to Snapchat many apps ask permission to access a device’s location.
Should it choose to, the city can limit question response to those users who have verified their residency. And Holm said it’s possible officials will use that function in the future.
“If you’re asking something that’s city-centric and getting responses from someone from Essex or Colchester that could skew your results,” she said. Questions concerning property taxes or issues in a particular South Burlington neighborhood might be suitable to limit to verified users, she added.
Overall, city officials feel Consensus could be a useful tool, Holm said.
“A lot of us watch Facebook to see what the chatter is, or Front Porch Forum, but here’s a way for it to actually go somewhere versus just the chatter,” she said. “With this if there’s a question they can provide their input directly.”
Of course, the app will be used in conjunction with other outlets like surveys, meetings, the city’s website and notifications in The Other Paper, she said.
Working out the kinks
Consensus has been at work resolving bugs. In earlier versions of the app, questions would appear cut off on some users’ screens. That has since been resolved, Plett said.
Likewise, the app developers have done “extensive work” on the Android version. According to Holm, Android users reported the app was prone to freezing on the menu. But they should have a smoother experience soon, Plett said.
Several users reported their question responses as stuck on “pending,” but app creators say this too should be resolved with the update.
Another issue has been notifications. Some users said they did not receive a notification when new questions were posted. Plett said this can be resolved by turning on notifications for Consensus in the phone’s settings.
He encouraged app users to continue to report any problems they experience with the app and asked them to note their device type and operating system –to better aid developers.
Holm said she’ll notify folks when all the bugs are worked out.
End of the pilot
There’s no end date to the pilot yet, according to Plett.
“We have a way to go before this thing is ready for prime time,” he said. But, he added, several surrounding towns are already interested in the app and someday the creators might like to make it a commercial venture.
But for now, they are using the pilot to refine the project and get closer to their goal of streamlining communication between residents and their local leaders. In its partnership with South Burlington, Consensus has covered all costs associated with the pilot including Front Porch Forum advertisements, Plett said. He added it’s been a great working relationship and the company is learning a lot from city officials and app users.
“It’s too early to have my takeaways,” Plett said. “My hope is that this is beneficial to the city as well … I think we’re getting closer.”
