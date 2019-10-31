City councilors voiced mixed opinions concerning the South Burlington School District’s proposal for a new estimated $210 million middle/high school building and athletic complex during a steering committee meeting on Oct. 28.
Gathering in the high school library, members of the city council and school board began a discussion of the district’s proposal for a new joint middle/high school building with a connected athletic complex. Leading the discussion were Roberto Fitzgerald and Lee Dore of Dore & Whittier, who helped design the proposed space.
School administrators later led the council and board on a walking tour of the high school, highlighting issues with accessibility, crowded classrooms and a lack of flexible educational space.
Dore & Whittier and the school are preparing to send schematic drawings to two independent cost estimators by Nov. 22. That timeframe should allow the school board to determine by late December or early January how much to ask of voters on Town Meeting Day.
Overview
Following a Master Planning and Visioning process that began in 2014, school officials identified a need for improvements to the district’s aging middle and high schools. Since 2017, Dore & Whittier and the school have prioritized middle and high school needs in the master planning process and have worked to address the buildings’ problems. According to Roberto Fitzgerald, aging HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, crowded classrooms in the high school, accessibility issues for handicapped students, a lack of natural light in the middle school and other problems have affirmed the need for a new building.
“Both the middle school and the high school have reached a point where annual upgrades for operating and maintenance hasn’t been sufficient enough to keep up with the significant amount of renovations that are needed,” Roberto Fitzgerald said.
He added that just to renovate the building and address those issues would cost “tens of millions of dollars” and take more than a summer to complete. It would disrupt the student schedule and not address the academic functions of the building. Additionally, school officials say that teaching needs have changed at the middle and high schools. Gone are the days of rows of desks and chairs and long lectures. Today, teachers encourage a mix of group and independent learning, and the current school setup is not always conducive to that model.
The new middle and high school would address modern practices by co-locating similar academic functions. In the middle school teachers instruct in teams of four. To aid this model, architects have proposed arranging the teams in “houses” with four instruction classrooms that open to a shared “extended learning area” in which students could study independently or classes could convene together, Roberto Fitzgerald said. In the high school, like subject groups such as science and mathematics would be grouped closely together with flow to other subject areas.
According to the architects, the building would also likely meet LEED environmental certification and could be designed with the capability to reach net zero emissions.
“All these different ideas of locating where these spaces go were driven by the input that we received from faculty and students,” Roberto Fitzgerald said. “It’s really not our design, it’s your design.”
Differing opinions
City Councilor Meaghan Emery, however, was not convinced.
“Many of us have been waiting for just the estimate of how much this would impact our taxes,” Emery said. “I am very scared about how much it is going to impact our taxes.”
Emery cited food insecurity statistics provided by Chamberlin School Principal Holly Rouelle during the South Burlington Food Shelf ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 28. According to Rouelle, one in three, and at times, one in two Chamberlin School students are food insecure. Emery said she believes that food insecurity extends to some South Burlington seniors and other residents.
She added that, as a teacher, she understands the want for improved academic spaces; she’s seen the district’s middle and high school gyms as well as the crowded high school cafeteria. However, she said she did not find the district’s arguments compelling enough to support a new building.
“South Burlington is awesome the way it is, and we have been putting out awesome, awesome people ... for generations,” Emery said. “We didn’t do it with this fabulous building, we did it with these very imperfect structures. We can’t do this without knowing how much it’s going to cost an average homeowner.”
School board member Bridget Burkhardt replied that the district understands taxpayers’ concerns but has not yet released numbers to avoid inaccuracies.
“What we’re very concerned about is putting out numbers that are misleading or not correct,” Burkhardt said. Designs must be finalized, sent to the cost estimator for an estimate and looked over by a financial analyst before accurate estimates can be released.
“We don’t want to put out guesses that have everybody talking and worrying,” Burkhardt said. “They are big numbers; we understand that this is an investment that we are asking the community to make for the next several generations of students.”
School board chair Elizabeth Fitzgerald added the alternative option of renovations would require a series of $5-10 million bonds over the course of three to four years and be disruptive to students, without adding to the academic functions of the school.
“The reason we continue to produce excellent students and great outcomes in education is the decisions and the recommendations that the administration of our school systems have made 65 years ago and that the community has supported,” Elizabeth Fitzgerald said.
Superintendent David Young thanked Emery for her input but defended the proposal.
“Sixty-five years ago they made a decision to build this high school,” Young said. “It was a big, big decision then, but there was some forethought to say, ‘No, we really need to be doing something different.’”
Young added the bond’s 30-year lifetime means that the full burden isn’t on today’s residents but spread out to include people who move to South Burlington 10 or 15 years from now as well.
Councilor Tim Barritt said that he would need more information before deciding whether he’d support the project. He shared that the city’s tax rate is around 2% and cited the hypothetical impact of a 3% tax increase on a home without tax adjustments.
“Every community goes through some process where they reach a critical mass point and they decide that they’ve got to make a very large change, structurally to an educational facility,” he said. “I see that you’ve gone through this process.”
Councilor Thomas Chittenden voiced his support of the project.
“Schools are the center of this community,” he said. “It’s the glue that keeps us all together.”
Chittenden added that many of the constituents he’s spoken with are supportive of the schools and this proposal.
“I had some initial sticker shock, but I fully support the direction you guys are going in and I’m going to vote for this,” he said. “I think this is the right thing for South Burlington, so thank you for all of your hard work.”
