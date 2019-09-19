In an unusual move, development review board members individually but unanimously signed a letter opposing the planning commission’s proposal to eliminate minimum parking standards city-wide and reduce parking minimums for multi-dwelling units.
After a public hearing on five proposed Land Development Regulation changes – including the minimum parking regs – with a robust public comment period and considerable discussion city councilors, the city council tabled a vote on that proposal until their Oct. 7 meeting.
Commission’s proposal following two years’ work, calls for the elimination of minimum parking standards city-wide, save for multi-dwelling units where it calls for reducing minimums. Places like Buffalo, N.Y.; Dover, N.H.; and Belfast and Bath, Maine have enacted similar measures to varying degrees. The planning commission believes it will remove obstacles for developers trying to appropriately size their parking, Planning and Zoning Director Paul Conner told The Other Paper last month. It doesn’t mean they can’t build the parking they need; it just eliminates a minimum that might not be appropriate for the business, he said.
“The numbers that various municipalities have, including ours, are numbers that were developed but, it’s not very strongly rooted science,” Conner said. “[They’re] all over the place across the country and it’s sort of, ‘Because that’s the number, that’s the number.’”
But opponents of the proposal say it’s premature. They fear that without reliable public transportation moving away from a car-centric model is not yet feasible. They also contend that developers cannot be relied upon to create adequate parking for their buildings.
There was a large turnout at Monday’s meeting with residents stating both support and opposition to the elimination of minimum parking standards.
In the review board letter, members said they’d rather see an increase in the board’s waiver authority –for parking standards – and a revision of the standards that govern that power. The letter stated that if the council adopted the elimination of minimum parking standards, it would demonstrate it held one of two opinions: that either the public has no interest in the availability of parking for any particular development, or that the developer alone is the proper person to determine whether and to what extent that interest is protected.
“In no case within our collective experience has a DRB parking decision prevented a development from going forward,” the letter says. “We are unanimous in our opinion that presenting a developer with no standard to meet in the first instance and no duty to make a persuasive argument for relief is unwise policy.”
During the hearing, several review board members addressed the council.
“You’re letting the fox loose in the henhouse,” resident and DRB member Frank Kochman said. “There are developers and there are developers ... the developer’s job is to build something he likes and make a profit at it.”
Kochman said that developers have to follow standards but that they don’t always have the public interest at the forefront. He added the city can’t vest public interest in the developers, the development review board supposed to have public interest at the forefront.
He added that there currently isn’t the viable public transportation necessary to make such a measure work.
Brian Sullivan, acting chair of the development review board, said that while the board shares the goals of the planning commission – creating a less car-centric culture, reducing stormwater runoff, etc. – it did not agree with eliminating parking minimums to achieve them.
“The goal of reducing unused parking, the goal of reducing dependency on automobiles, the goal of reducing the pavement that causes stormwater runoff, those are all very valid,” he said. “This though, seems like an overly broad solution to a problem that may not be as pervasive as the planning commission has concluded.”
City Council Chair Helen Riehle said it was an unusual circumstance.
“It is unusual and uncomfortable to have a committee sign a piece of paper that says we’re opposed to the work of the planning commission,” she said. “I think it was, I guess the term I would use is inappropriate to have that kind of letter and vote on the work of another committee that’s tasked with and has the responsibility of putting forth the LDRs.”
Riehle said she was sure the review board had opportunities to comment on the commission’s work as it went through its process. She was disappointed that the board chose to comment in that way.
“To then sort of almost attack them publicly, I’m disappointed, and I’m sorry that happened,” she said. “It puts us [the council] in a weird situation.”
Councilors discussed the matter and having a meeting with the review board and planning commission to talk about the proposal.
“I just want a meeting of the minds,” Councilor Thomas Chittenden said. “I think the DRB statement was very powerful, I’m glad they spoke up because they know these regulations better than anybody else.”
“I guess I would just say, I would be happily surprised, but surprised if the two committees find a meeting of the minds,” Riehle said. “I think they’ve talked about this.”
Planning commission member Art Klugo was present at the council’s meeting and weighed in on the conversation.
“What I thought I heard up there is that you’re [the city council] asking the DRB to wear the hat of the planning commission and the planning commission to wear the hat of the DRB and mutually come to some agreement about what the long term vision is supposed to be,” he said.
Chittenden replied that it was his understanding the planning commission and DRB meet with each other to discuss priorities.
“We talk about priorities, but we don’t intermix policy and procedure, which is what you’re asking us to do,” Klugo said. “You’re asking the DRB – what I thought I heard – was to take on the role of the planning commission and start to get involved with policy that they’re supposed to be administering.”
Klugo added he feared that a precedent would be set in which the two bodies would work on policy together, which goes beyond discussing priorities. The two bodies are meant to serve separate policy and administrative functions, he said.
“The planning commission is supposed to be the commission, the body, that keeps the community moving forward,” he said. “The DRB is supposed to act in the present with what they have today.”
Klugo added the planning commission warns every meeting and that the proposal to eliminate minimums had been discussed “a lot.”
“We shouldn’t delay the work because now there’s more people that want to get involved in the conversation that’s been going on for a long time,” he said.
After much discussion and back and forth the council decided to refrain from taking action and keep the vote “live” enabling councilors to make a decision at their regular meeting scheduled for Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.