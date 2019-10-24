What is the measure of nature’s bounty? Can one quantify the value of verdant, rolling fields versus a new neighborhood?
In South Burlington, city councilors are considering whether to hire Earth Economics to conduct a cost-benefit analysis of open spaces versus development in the city’s South East Quadrant.
At the city council’s regular meeting, Monday, Oct. 21, councilors discussed charging Earth Economics, a self-described “nonpartisan economic research and policy organization” with studying the benefits and costs of different development scenarios for the city’s South East Quadrant. The cost of that study would be about $45,000. Councilor Tim Barritt requested the council take additional time to independently review the proposal and act later. That vote will likely be held on Monday, Oct. 28, following a steering committee meeting between the council and school board.
The South East Quadrant is a more rural, outlying area of the city containing larger lots, open space and views of the Green Mountains. It is also being increasing developed at a rate that alarmed residents and led to a request last year to put a pause on development, also known as Interim Zoning. Developers for Dorset Meadows, a proposed 151-unit development in the South East Quadrant, applied for city approval before Interim Zoning took effect and the application is pending.
If hired, consultants from Earth Economics would begin their analysis by forming two scenarios: one in which the South East Quadrant continues developing at the current rate, and another, in which open spaces are conserved. The company would then examine different cost-benefit categories for the two scenarios; look at the value of natural capital assets such as wetlands, forests and pastures; perform the benefit-cost analysis; create a final report with a presentation that could be given in-person to the city and/or its committees. The project could begin in December and end around the last week of February.
Planning Commission Chair Jessica Louisos recommended Earth Economics to the city, citing experience she’s had with them in her professional life, City Manager Dorn said.
“The council needs to be confident that this gets to the issues that you’re looking to be informed about as you make decisions under [interim zoning],” Dorn told the council. “It’s an impressive proposal, in my view, they are able to do this scenario approach ... the key to the success of this is choosing the scenario that reflects what you want to see evaluated in the South East Quadrant.”
Councilor Thomas Chittenden said he had some concerns, but that the project was an important one that has been on the council’s mind for some time.
“I think it needs to be done and I think this is the right company to do it,” he said. “But the one comment that kept hanging me up [on] whether or not I could support this is, ‘I just see this as $45,000 to study the SEQ again.’”
However, Chittenden affirmed he would not vote against the measure.
Meeting attendee and Natural Resources Board Chair David Crawford asked the council to consider involving his committee, and others that have been charged with evaluating open spaces, in a dialogue with the consultants should the city hire them.
The proposal comes just before the 1-year anniversary of interim zoning bylaws. Those bylaws put a 9-month halt on development in certain areas of South Burlington and were extended an additional 3-months in August. Interim Zoning is eligible for one more 3-month extension, which will be voted on at a public hearing, Nov. 4. As part of interim zoning, several city committees were created to examine different aspects of development around the city. The Open Space Interim Zoning committee was tasked with prioritizing conservation of existing open spaces, forest blocks and agricultural areas for the sustenance of local ecosystems, according to chair Allan Strong. The committee looked at a sample of 183 parcels, and considered five criteria including: water, wildlife, forest, aesthetics and farmland – each with its own set of sub-criteria. Areas that featured an element from all five criteria were ranked as possible conservation land. But the study that Earth Economics would complete would be different than that of the Open Space Interim Zoning Committee, Dorn said.
Whereas the open space committee examined specific parcels and identified priority conservation land, Earth Economics would not look at specific parcels, but rather, identify the balance of open space versus development that makes economic sense for the city, according to Dorn.
