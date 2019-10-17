The city is a step closer to seeing a FedEx facility in Technology Park, and a new signal at the intersection of Community Drive and Kimball Avenue as well. The development review board closed all associated applications at its Oct. 1 public hearing and will make an official decision during deliberative session.
SunCap Property Group and Technology Park Partners representative John Illick have met a few times with the board since July when they broke the news that Williston’s facility was outgrowing its space. Subdividing land in Technology Park, providing a 144,000 square foot warehousing and distribution facility and providing an intersection with associated site improvements was pitched as a solution.
They also met with the city council in August to see if the signal at the Community Drive/Kimball Avenue intersection would qualify as a priority project. They also wanted the city to issue it as a priority project for credit against the traffic impact fee. Developers are responsible for impact fees determined by the volume of vehicles trips made during peak commuting hours. Technology Park accounts for 15% of the traffic and hopes a traffic impact fee waiver will help offset the cost. Council will have the final word now that the development review board process has concluded.
Following receipt of an updated noise study as well as a revised lighting plan, the board acknowledged written testimonial from Esther Caballero-Manrique, whose son attends daycare at KidLogic across the street from the proposed site.
“I can’t imagine anything more nerve-wracking than having constant truck traffic directly across a center licensed for over 100 children,” she wrote. “The beautiful space in which this daycare/afterschool program sits would also be negatively impacted.”
“I appreciate what she’s saying, but this is an industrial, commercial technology park, and you know there’s going to be changes. That’s just the way it goes,” board member Dawn Philibert said. “It strikes me that, once again, that’s an issue that should have been addressed with the planning commission or the city council.”
Board members nodded in agreement. Illick asserted that having a daycare serving this location as it grows has the opposite effect.
“We find that our tenants believe it’s a tremendous asset,” he said.
With a quorum formed that evening, the board voted 4-0 to close associated applications. Additionally, the board voted to close an after-the-fact rear yard setback waiver request for the Rye neighborhood on Hinesburg Road. Members also received a sketch plan to subdivide a 2-acre parcel to allow for construction of a single-family home on one of the lots at 1420 Hinesburg Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.