A new 11-unit development could be built in the Southeast Quadrant – despite interim zoning bylaws which were renewed on Friday.
Rivers Edge Building Development, in conjunction with Highlands Development Company, has plans before the city to subdivide a 4.22-acre lot into nine parcels, including a public road and 11 dwelling units at 1227 Dorset Street. The site is part of the Vermont National Country Club and located near the course’s 18th fairway – across the street from the clubhouse.
“I would probably be in favor of that [the exemption] by virtue of the fact that it’s locked into the LDRs (land use regulations) of 2003,” Councilor Tim Barritt said. “We don’t really have any jurisdiction to put forth any judgement on that application.”
“We had a really expensive legal case over this matter for too long a time, so I’m of the same mind as Tim,” Councilor Thomas Chittenden said.
Back in 2003, the city enacted a requirement for master plans for new developments over a certain scale -- in the Southeast Quadrant projects with greater than 10 units-- or substantial changes to existing developments. J.A. M. Golf LLC /Highlands Development Company LLC had been developing land since the late 1990s, and in the early 2000s went before the city with proposals for changes and additional development to its land, according to Director of Planning and Zoning Paul Conner. Those submitted in 2003 triggered the master plan requirement. The development review board approved some of the development areas and units, but not all, Conner said. The landowners then appealed the decision in Vermont Environmental Court.
The case became part of a related but separate case concerning the Taft development – now referred to as Long Drive. That case was about Highlands’ 2001 proposal for development near the 13th hole of the golf course. It went all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court where judges ruled the city’s restrictions on development for preservation of viewsheds and were too vague.
But with the Taft case ongoing, the master plan case and development near the 18th hole were on hold. Around 2009, South Burlington and Highlands began negotiating a settlement agreement for the 2003 partial master plan approval/denial. Part of that negotiation was a land swap agreement in which the city would gain about 22 acres of golf course land near Butler Farms, and, in turn, the golf course would get about 7 acres of the southwest corner of Wheeler Nature Park. Voters supported the agreement and proposed land swap during a 2011 vote. Negotiations continued, wrapping up in 2015.
The final settlement established – at the master plan level – the areas approved/not approved for development. For those approved, it noted the maximum units that could be built, subject to development review board review of the preliminary and final plat, Conner said. The agreement also said that proposals would be reviewed under the zoning regulations at the time they were originally proposed. The 18th fairway project – now being planned by Rivers Edge Development – was then, and is now, subject to 2003 zoning regulations, save for state requirements like stormwater management and wetlands which would have to meet modern standards.
What about Interim Zoning?
On Aug. 5, the case went before the council as an interim zoning hearing for an exemption. The interim zoning bylaw says that all subdivisions and all new development is prohibited, except those which are exempted in the bylaw. According to Conner, there was nothing in the bylaw that said a project with a court settlement or master plan approval was exempt, thus the Rivers Edge project needed an interim zoning exemption to move forward.
“The primary purpose of interim zoning is to adopt new regulations and to pause development until there’s new regulations in place,” Conner said. “In this case, the agreement stated that old regulations are going to be used.”
Councilors determined that with 2003 regulations governing the project, any new regulations spawned from interim zoning would have no bearing. Part of their purview was to examine whether the proposal was within the limits set upon in the agreement. If the proposal had not been within the bounds of the settlement that would have been a source of discussion, Conner said.
But since everything seems to check out with the agreement, the council asked city staff to prepare a formal approval and interim zoning exemption decision. That decision will likely be ready for signatures at its next meeting, Conner said, but councilors have 45 days to deliver it. Since the hearing was closed, councilors cannot take further testimony.
The proposal, and voices of resistance
The proposal, in an original sketch, showed two duplexes and seven single-dwelling residencies slated for the plots. But according to David Burke of O’Leary -Burke Civil Associates PLC discussions with the development review board yielded no preference for duplex versus single dwelling units, so developers are now considering 11 single dwelling units. Plus, their limitations under the 2015 settlement allow them to craft any housing type under a four-plex.
But Mark Perkell, president of the Ironwood Condominium Community Association, gave testimony on the group’s qualms with the proposal. Ironwood abuts the golf course’s 18th fairway and is directly across the green from Rivers Edge’s proposed development.
Perkell said a concern among Ironwood residents is the number of single-unit dwellings proposed for the small lot. Likewise, they were worried about building color and style restrictions of which they had not seen any.
“I’ve lived in South Burlington for six years, I’ve been in this area for a much longer time, and I’ve been appalled at what I’ve seen happen with Dorset Street,” Perkell said. “I’m just concerned the character of this town is really starting to dissipate.”
He acknowledged the project was originally proposed about 20-years ago but said that times have changed, and a lot of development had occurred during that period.
“This council is wise in having set up that interim period of time to really look and say, ‘What should be done? What can be done?’” he said. “I just, at this point, would like to see this project on hold until this town comes up with a good, solid plan for what we’re going to do for the next X number of years.”
Burke told the council those comments and questions were better suited for the development review board. Councilor Meaghan Emery said the council would not comment on design as that was not part of its purview.
During the public comment period, Michael Mittag, a member of the planning commission as well as the Transfer of Development Rights Interim Zoning committee, provided some insight from the Aug. 1 planning commission/city council meeting on interim zoning. At that meeting, the planning commission presented its proposal for four Planned Unit Development (PUD) types, which set a framework for development on parcels greater than 4-acres in size, shaping how South Burlington’s future development will take place.
“This parcel is over 4-acres so it would fall within the purview of the new PUD regulations and would result in a more pleasing and planned unit development because of the specifics about how much open space there is, how much should be used for residences and that kind of thing,” Mittag said.
But Emery replied that she wasn’t sure the judge’s decision would allow for any new PUD regulations to apply to it. Deputy city attorney Amanda Lafferty confirmed that under the terms of the settlement agreement, the site was only subject to May 2003 land development regulations.
Then other attendees weighed in.
One Ironwood resident said she feared 11 dwellings on the small property would affect views and cause overcrowding, especially with the nearby Dorset Meadows project proposal.
“If I think about 11 units in 4 acres just stretched along Dorset Street there, I think the whole ambiance of that whole parcel of the clubhouse and the farmhouse will just change the character dramatically,” she said. “I’m not looking forward to having those beautiful views obstructed by 11 homes in 4-acres regardless of what’s approved or what’s legal.”
Another resident, Linda Boardman, asked how city staff and the developers came to consider changing the project from two duplexes and seven single units to 11 single units.
“It’s an iterative process,” Conner replied. “We raised some questions, the applicant had offered to meet with us … every application has these evolutions.”
But he added, the final plan might not call for 11 single units. The city staff and Rivers Edge have looked at ways to maximize the natural resources on the property, Conner said.
“While we’re subject to the ’03 regs, they wanted us to be cognizant of the current regs, and if we were able to get closer to current regs, that should be considered a good thing,” Burke said.
Developers asked the development review board if it had a preference between duplexes and single-family homes, but according to Burke it did not. Therefore, the developers are considering single units.
“The 11 units, unfortunately, that’s what’s on the master plan,” Burke said. “That’s what Jim McDonald has to sell, so that’s what we’re going to do or somebody else is going to do, that’s just, that’s the reality of it.”
Rosanne Greco encouraged the council to wait until interim zoning was through.
“The whole purpose of interim zoning, if you look at the statute, is to accomplish something, and what the council wanted to accomplish was a way to preserve our remaining open spaces,” she said. “This does just the opposite.”
She was concerned that granting an individual exception for this application might set a precedent, undermining interim zoning.
But Kaufman and Lafferty discussed the project’s unique situation: subject to interim zoning since the plat application was not sent before Oct. 28, 2018, but not subject to current or future regulations because of the court settlement.
“I don’t see it as an exception, I don’t think it applies to this project because of the past history and the court case,” Burke said. “It’s not opening up any can of worms for other parcels that aren’t subject to this court case.”
“Mr. McDonald is ready to sell, he’s at the age where if they put the brakes on they would probably lose their contract, so that’s why we’re moving forward,” he continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.