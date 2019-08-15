Take a gander at the stormwater pond on Market Street and you’ll soon find something fowl – eight geese and gosling sculptures.
Sculpture installation will begin around the stormwater retention pond this week as work on Market Street wraps up. The geese are meant to enhance the space while meeting a public art requirement set for city center projects. They were selected by the South Burlington Public Art Committee in the spring of 2017 following a request for art proposals. Artist Tyler Vendituoli began work on the geese last summer, taking between three to six weeks to craft each one. For now, they’re waiting in the wings at his Vergennes studio.
The larger-than-life geese are made of bronze, which Vendituoli chose for its durability and longevity. The tallest nears 7 feet, with each adult goose stretching to about 8 feet long, he said. Each goose and gosling strikes a different pose from standing to flying. Vendituoli hopes their large, friendly, soft-shaped bodies will welcome interaction such as a climbing space for local children.
“They have a pretty intense internal structure,” Vendituoli said. “People can climb all over them.”
Bronze also ages well, he said. As the geese stand sentinel by the pond, they’ll get the green splash of ground water around their legs and perhaps shiny spots on their bills from hands repeatedly touching them. “It’ll be sort of this naturally modeled hue,” he said.
Vendituoli hopes that for the first-time viewer the fowl are memorable, and that for the frequent viewer they don’t grow old and tiring as time passes.
“I feel like if I could hit those few things, where the one-time viewer enjoys it and the long-term viewer still enjoys it, I did a good job,” he said.
Vendituoli’s interest in the project was twofold. First, he hoped they would act as a steppingstone to more public art projects. Vendituoli studied fine art and originally focused on creating jewelry, but in 2010 he found he preferred larger scale metal sculpture projects. His work can be seen locally out front of Burlington’s Echo Leahy Center in “Bait Ball” – a metal orb of fish – and beside the Winooski River in “Natarajasana” – a metal woman striking a yoga pose of the same name.
Vendituoli’s second reason for partaking in the city center project was to play a role in South Burlington’s future.
“It’s exciting to be part of, they’re trying to create a downtown from scratch,” he said. “It’s not a concept that I’ve ever heard of but it’s great to be a part of.”
Funding for all City Center projects comes from the city’s project budget. The city council established that $50,000 or 2 percent of each City Center project budget – whichever is less – must be used for public art, according to city project manager Ilona Blanchard.
