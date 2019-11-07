Interim zoning bylaws will be extended another three months following a public hearing and city council vote on Monday, Nov. 4. While many attendees were pleased to hear the interim zoning committees could continue their work uninterrupted, one attendee wondered when the bylaws would come to an end. There will be another public hearing in February to determine whether the bylaws will end or be extended a third time.
Interim zoning took effect in November 2018 and taps the brakes on land development — with some exceptions — for nine months with the option to renew it in three-month increments up to three times, according to the wording of the ballot item approved by voters. State law, however, allows for the bylaws to be renewed for up to two years. All but one city councilor, Thomas Chittenden, voted in favor of the bylaws. They were inspired in part by some residents’ concerns about the pace and scale of development in the city and what they believed might be a misalignment between the city’s overall plan for its future and land use regulations. Many residents shared concerns regarding development in the South East Quadrant, which features agricultural land and views of the Green Mountains. Since last year, only projects that received plat approval before interim zoning, as well as exempt properties, have been allowed to develop.
On Monday, councilors passed the second interim zoning extension in a 4-1 vote, with Chittenden in the minority. Chittenden attributed his stance to his initial and continued opposition to the bylaws. He believes they create uncertainty for landowners and that much of the city’s conservation goals can be met without interim zoning.
“We’ve done a lot of great things to conserve spaces, I support conserving more spaces in sensible ways,” Chittenden said. “But … I think people need to live places and so that’s why I think our planning has been strong enough to allow for, in some cases, not all cases, the right amount of housing in South Burlington and I think we could continue on that without this interim zoning.”
He added South Burlington has some of the “best planning in the state.”
Earlier during the city council meeting, councilors approved having City Manager Kevin Dorn negotiate a contract with Earth Economics, a company that will conduct a cost-benefit analysis of open spaces versus development in the city. That work is estimated to cost about $45,000.
During the Interim Zoning public hearing, Transfer of Development Rights Interim Zoning committee member Michael Mittag encouraged councilors to extend the bylaws for six months instead of three. He said that the Earth Economics study might not be completed until February and that councilors and the planning commission would need longer than Feb. 13 to establish any Land Development Regulation changes that would be inspired by that study.
Council Chair Helen Riehle said there will be another vote in February to either extend or end interim zoning bylaws. She added that councilors could, at that time, extend the bylaws for up to three months.
“That’s the last bite at this apple,” she added.
It would be the third and final extension.
City resident Leo Nadeau shared his concerns about the Earth Economics cost-benefit analysis and what it could mean for interim zoning. He feared it would lead to another extension of the bylaws. He hoped that if the Earth Economics study leads to a need for further studies, those might be conducted without a third interim zoning extension.
“Continue your study, continue focusing on this community as a whole,” he said. “I hope that in three months from now this interim zoning will come to an end.”
In a phone call with The Other Paper, Riehle said a third extension of interim zoning is possible but would require the vote of at least three councilors.
“Personally, I’m willing to extend it so that we actually can have rules in place that reflect what we learned,” she said. “It may have to end earlier than what I would like … [but] in a perfect world we would have the draft LDRs (Land Development Rights) produced and adopted so that going forward those would be the rules in place.”
She noted that ending interim zoning before new regulations are in place can allow developers to begin projects before studies are complete.
“I’m not sure every square inch [of open space] will have a plat plan before we can put something in place,” Riehle said. “But I suspect some would do that.”
Riehle added she does not believe the bylaws have slowed down much development. She believes a Supreme Court case concerning transfer of development rights has had more impact on slowing development.
And while Riehle can’t say with certainty whether most city residents are in favor of or opposed to interim zoning, she felt the Nov. 4 hearing was not “divisive” like the August hearing. She added she understands Nadeau and others’ right to their opinions.
“In general people are very interested in slowing down development until there’s some clear guidelines,” Riehle said.
