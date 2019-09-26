Logic Supply has proposed a two-building commercial/industrial expansion in the Meadowland Business Park. The development review board considered the application at a meeting last week. The board also continued discussion of proposed minimum parking regulations, which the board members oppose.

Applicant Neagley & Chase Construction proposes a three-lot planned unit development (PUD), including construction of a 21,570-square-foot, light manufacturing facility at 39 Bowdoin St. in Meadowland Business Park, which sits south of Interstate 89 on Route 116.

Directly to the west of this proposed facility is the existing Logic Supply building at 35 Thompson St. Logic Supply CEO Roland Groeneveld and company President Sean Larkin accompanied Dave Marshall of Civil Engineering Associates as he led the board through the application at the Sept. 24 meeting.

Logic Supply designs industrial computers for difficult environments such as mining and factory automation and is outgrowing its space, Groeneveld and Larkin confirmed.

“We grow by about 20 to 25 percent a year,” Groeneveld said.

Today, the existing building on Thompson Street accounts for approximately 120 people, and the proposed facility would accommodate at least an additional 50 people.

As a result of the growth, the parking lot is overflowing, and they will therefore return with a future application for more parking, Marshall said.

Logic Supply representation also confirmed that it is an assembly location – with motherboards, hard drives and the like – and does not produce chemical residue.

Since it is being reviewed as a PUD, Marshall requested the board tie the operations from the existing manufacturing building with the other lots to create a unified commercial and industrial campus.

Marshall also pointed out a large stormwater pond, a wetland, the 50-foot buffer around the wetland and an approved location for fill. There was further discussion around setbacks, stormwater, the visual impact of a retaining wall, parking, hydrant spacing and turning movements for fire trucks, dumpster enclosures and landscaping.

“What you’re asking us to do is give you a little encouragement for a centerline, over home plate, expansion of a clean, revenue-producing, tax producing piece of infill in an appropriate place. Is that your request?” board member Frank Kochman asked.

“That’s what’s known as a leading question,” chimed Vice Chair Brian Sullivan followed by a few laughs. Sullivan led the meeting in Chair Matt Cota’s absence.

“We are very committed to making it a very nice layout and nice site, just like our current building,” Groeneveld said. “We feel it is very important to make it look professional and highly appealing.”

The application was a sketch plan, so no formal vote was made by the board. The applicant will return with more robust plans at the next stage of the application process at a date to be determined.

Fate of minimum parking standards at a standstill

Kochman and Sullivan attended the Sept. 16 city council meeting to express their objection to the elimination of minimum parking standards. Doing away with the standards was one of the land development regulation amendments proposed by the city’s planning commission.

The city deferred the decision another two weeks.

“I encourage someone to step forward and say, ‘Here’s some language,’ urged David Crawford from the public. “They [council] need something to work on. I would say it’s a real tragedy to not have some control over parking.”

Kochman came across Buffalo’s zoning ordinance, and it had a traffic management plan that addressed site-related issues, which required approval from the review body.

He offered to lift some of the language and produce it to the council. Board member John Wilking advised that there was a quicker and more convenient option.

“We have the opportunity to allow up to 25 percent credit,” he said, referring to the current waiver limitations. “That could be 100 percent. That would make the most sense.”

If eliminating the minimum parking standards is approved by council, parking requirements would fall under the developer’s discretion. Whether all developers would treat their neighbors fairly was a concern.

Kochman said there’s a real possibility “that we’re going to get the guy who doesn’t want to build the parking, who has done his own bottom line calculations and figures, ‘If I can get away with it, I don’t want to do it.’ We just know that, and they’re leaving us with no power to address it.”

The DRB will meet next on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at city hall at 7 p.m.