School/city project plans, a public pool and pickleball were hot topics at a public forum Monday for a proposed public indoor recreation center.
The meeting was called to help local leaders understand what the public wants in an indoor recreation center. Public input at meetings, an online survey and focus group sessions will help with the design architect Freeman French Freeman is preparing for the city.
“One of the things we’ve talked about is, how do we get people out of their homes, how do we create community?” City Manager Kevin Dorn said. “That’s our mission, and to the extent that we can provide recreational facilities for those long winters … that’s what building community and helping support the growth of the community is all about.”
According to 40-year city employee and current Deputy Town Manager Tom Hubbard, need for a public indoor rec space was identified back in the mid-1990s. In 2013, an examination of public facilities again demonstrated a lack of public indoor rec space. With that information, the Recreation and Parks Committee began researching what an indoor facility could look like.
Currently, Freeman French Freeman and the city are soliciting public input that will help form a design to be presented to the city council. Councilors will then decide whether to put the proposal before voters. Project cost estimates will be included with the design, but the city would have to determine a funding model if it chooses to pursue the project, said Coralee Holm the city’s Director of Community Engagement and Innovations. The city hopes to have a lot of information gathered by late fall, Dorn said.
On Monday night, Joel Bargmann of Bargmann Hendrie + Archetype, Inc., of Boston, helped facilitate the meeting. Bargmann Hendrie + Archetype, Inc. is partnering with Freeman French Freeman, helping them facilitate the question/public input portion of the project, according to Holm. Their services are included in the $175,000 price the city is paying Freeman French Freeman for designs, she said.
Bargmann arrived in South Burlington Monday morning to gather input from stakeholder groups like the school district, athletic groups, local fitness clubs and others, Holm said. At the public forum, he also wanted information on the types of floor surface residents would like to see in a new facility (i.e. wood, acrylic, turf), whether they felt locker rooms were necessary and any other input they had.
City rec and school project
During the public comment period, one attendee asked if the city was moving too quickly planning a rec center before the school districts’ own building proposal was complete (see story, page 7).
That would be a decision for the city council and school district to make, and ultimately voters, Dorn said. He added that the city and schools have been in communication about their respective projects and that those conversations will continue.
“I will say the activity levels at the schools and what they’re anticipating building is quite high,” Dorn said. “The usage of a facility that they’re considering [with an indoor track] … is utilized for a very significant portion of the day and on many weekends.”
Former Recreation and Parks Committee Chair and current member Jennifer Kochman said that while some people see an indoor recreation center as redundant with existing tracks, basketball courts and other facilities in South Burlington, this project serves a different demographic. According to Kochman, the indoor recreational needs of pre-school and post-high school residents are unmet with current infrastructure.
“Our committee has been feeling for a long time, ‘No, we are not serving everybody, and we can at least study what the community wants and what the needs are and try to design around that,’” Kochman said. “If you look at it in terms of people [served] and not just a facility, there isn’t a duplication.”
Another attendee asked if the city had determined a budget yet. But Dorn said that they were still soliciting input and determining what was needed in the facility. A cost estimate will follow.
“We need to understand what the consensus is of the community around the need,” Dorn said. “Then we will work with our architect and with Joel to say, ‘OK, if the need is X, what can we build to meet that need?’”
“There are four of our five councilors here tonight, and they have all been pretty direct with us about being respectful of, and understanding the capacity of, the taxpayers,” he continued. “But we can’t get to a number until we understand what the community wants.”
Many said they’d like to see areas for pickleball, and some were interested in an indoor track. Several attendees also asked about a pool. A gym/aquatic center was explored back in 1998, Holm said, but a pool hasn’t been included in recent designs. Residents have requested a public pool in the opinion pages of The Other Paper, in council conversation by Councilor Thomas Chittenden and on social media.
Holm said a survey would be available on the city’s website for residents to submit their input on the recreation facility. She encouraged people to take it, share it with other residents, and contact her with any questions.
