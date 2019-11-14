The development review board is weighing whether to move forward with the controversial Dorset Meadows project after closing preliminary and final plat application on Nov. 5. The board has 45 days to make a decision.
Approving the development could mean more than 150 new housing units could be built in the Southeast Quadrant with the use of Transfer Development Rights.
The project area, which sits on two lots at the corner of Nowland Farm Road and Dorset Street, would include a mix of single-family homes, two-family homes, multi-family homes and one existing family home. Additionally, the project aims to conserve 15.8 acres on-site and conserve about 55 acres off-site through the purchase of 68-71 Transferable Development Rights.
Since its introduction over a year ago, several residents have been vehemently opposed. Repeated concerns include adverse effects on wildlife, conservation, safety, traffic, density and the overall character of the area.
Transfer Development Rights allow the transfer of development rights from “sending areas” to be conserved to “receiving areas” intended for development within the Southeast Quadrant. The city’s Transfer Development Rights bylaw has already been challenged.
Earlier this year, the Environmental Court issued a decision on a separate project, Spear Meadow, which recognized flaws in the city’s Transfer Development Rights bylaw and deemed it “unconstitutionally vague,” thus denying the applicant’s request to use Transfer Development Rights. The city has since made tweaks to the language to provide clarity. Daniel Seff, attorney at MSK Attorneys, represented residents in that case.
Seff is now also representing 12 residents for the Dorset Meadows proposal. Despite the outcome of the Spear Meadows case, the applicant for Dorset Meadows has requested to proceed.
Development review board chair Matt Cota said the board considered the fate of numerous components, such as Transfer Development Rights, “Map 7” in the Comprehensive Plan outlining conservation areas, as well as the Land Development Rights that grant the board permission to adjust the boundary lines 50-feet between zoning districts.
“These are significant issues that we grapple with,” he said. “I think the applicant is fully aware that these projects have legal considerations and has elected to proceed ... at their own risk.”
Following staff comments around landscaping, open space, and other items, residents took turns approaching the board with their final pleas. Some elected Seff to speak on their behalf.
When it was Seff’s chance to speak, he played a minute of drone footage over the riparian, or streambank area, identified as primary conservation land in “Map 7” of the Comprehensive Plan. Paul O’Leary, the civil engineer on the project, explained on several accounts that the map is not entirely accurate, and that the area has been field delineated, but residents contend that wetlands have been mapped, not the riparian area.
“This shows what we are trying to protect,” he explained. If a picture shows a thousand words, he said, “this video is worth a million words.”
The footage was shot by Dunia Partilo’s son. Partilo is an abutting resident represented by Seff. She explained that she and her neighbor, Louise Hammond, witnessed a bird nesting area get mowed down, and said the birds flew away, adding that they haven’t returned since.
“Humanity is selfish by default,” she said. “To make a decision this big to permit this development or not, it needs a lot of thought.”
“You can’t build another bird” or “make another deer,” Hammond added. “Once you snuff it out, it’s too late.”
Some residents, like Frank Landry, see the benefits of such a development. The added tax base will help contribute to large projects, such as the new city hall/library/senior center and revamped high school and middle school being considered.
“It’s a place where people want to live,” he said. “I’m in favor of this and hope my two children can buy a house in this development.”
In the end, the board voted to close the application. With two newer members on the board and the loss of one – Frank Kochman’s recent resignation – the board noted that the decision won’t be simple. Two members have also stepped down due to conflicts of interest. Jennifer Smith, a former review board member, was appointed by the city council to be an alternate in the event the board couldn’t reach a quorum, which was the case last Tuesday.
“I’ve certainly heard a lot of very passionate speakers tonight, and I have a lot of questions during deliberation,” said Dawn Philibert, one of the newer members on the board. “I think this is going to be a very difficult decision.”
“If this is viewed to be invalidated, it won’t be by us,” Cota said regarding the risk of the Transfer Development being challenged. “I don’t know what that’s going to look like. It’s going to take a court case to figure it out.”
“What we can’t do is enforce regulations that can’t exist,” he added. “We can’t determine whether or not a development can or can’t occur if we disagree with the regulations as written by the planning commission and as approved by the city council.”
If the board approves the project, Seff, on behalf of his clients, will appeal the decision to the environmental court.
