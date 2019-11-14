South Burlington, VT (05403)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Rapidly changing weather conditions across the area. Low around 10F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Rapidly changing weather conditions across the area. Low around 10F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.